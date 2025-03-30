On Thursday, Max Scherzer’s debut with the Toronto Blue Jays was cut short after just three innings, and now the future Hall of Famer is delivering a sobering update on his health.

After throwing only 45 pitches against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Scherzer left the game with what the team called right lat soreness. But as it turns out, the root of the issue goes deeper. Scherzer told reporters the soreness was directly linked to the thumb problem that plagued him during Spring Training.

“Max Scherzer says lat soreness he experienced ‘is 100% related to the thumb,’” Shi Davidi reported on X. “Felt discomfort in warmups but tried to fight through it to save bullpen. Left game when he felt ‘imminent danger’ of significant injury. ‘I got to get this 100% before I pitch again,’ he said.”

Scherzer was candid in his postgame comments, acknowledging the risk he felt by continuing to pitch. “My arm is making adjustments because of that [thumb injury],” he said. “That’s a recipe for disaster.”

Max Scherzer exits debut with the Blue Jays, continues to deal with nagging injury

The 40-year-old right-hander allowed three hits and two earned runs while striking out just one in his first start for Toronto. Both runs came on solo home runs in the first inning, with Baltimore’s Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg each going deep. Still, Scherzer appeared to settle in afterward, retiring six straight at one point before departing.

Toronto manager John Schneider said Scherzer mentioned the discomfort during warmups but tried to push through it. “Frustrated is a good way to put it,” Schneider said.

The Blue Jays held a 4-2 lead when Scherzer exited, but things quickly unraveled. The Orioles took full advantage of Toronto’s bullpen, scoring six runs over the next two innings and cruising to a 9-5 win.

Scherzer’s thumb had been an issue throughout camp and was believed to stem from a nerve-related problem that also limited him late last season with the Rangers. He missed time in Texas due to shoulder concerns and was already considered a health risk entering 2025. The thumb, Scherzer emphasized, is a key concern for overall arm health.

“The thumb is absolutely critical to your arm health,” he said. “I’ve got to get this 100% before I pitch again.”

Scherzer signed a one-year, $15.5 million deal with the Blue Jays in January, one of the offseason’s splashiest moves. But now, his status moving forward is uncertain. A trip to the injured list hasn’t been confirmed, but it seems increasingly likely. Toronto’s next off-day is April 3, giving them some scheduling flexibility, but if Scherzer can’t go by April 8, the club will have decisions to make.

Toronto could turn to Yariel Rodríguez or prospect Jake Bloss if Scherzer misses time. Either way, this isn’t the start the Blue Jays envisioned when they landed the three-time Cy Young winner. Now, all eyes turn to Scherzer’s recovery — and how soon he can get that thumb right.