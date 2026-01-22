Toronto Blue Jays fans continue to grapple with the emotional fallout of the franchise’s heartbreaking Game 7 loss, as renewed discussions surrounding Bo Bichette and the New York Mets bring the moment back into focus. Even after his departure from Toronto, the 2025 World Series finale remains central to the team’s recent history and to Bichette’s competitive mindset.

The Blue Jays came within one out of a championship during the 2025 World Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. In a defining moment of Game 7, Bichette launched a three-run shot that sent Rogers Centre into mayhem while giving Toronto an early 3–0 lead. What followed was a stunning reversal, as the Dodgers clawed back, forced extra innings, and secured a 5–4 victory in the 11th inning.

That loss lingered as the veteran shortstop entered free agency. On Tuesday, he signed a three-year, 126 million dollar contract with the Mets, opting for a shorter-term deal that preserved flexibility rather than committing long term elsewhere. While the move marks a new chapter in his career, the pain of the Blue Jays’ Game 7 defeat continues to shape his motivation.

Article Continues Below

NJ Advance Media’s Max Goodman shared Bichette’s reflections on X (formerly known as Twitter), after the two-time All-Star was asked about the emotional weight of the loss. The veteran shortstop admitted the moment still feels unresolved months later, as he stated the following regarding that fateful night in Toronto.

The comments underscore how deeply the 2025 World Series loss affected Bichette. Despite individual success, falling just short on baseball’s biggest stage left a lasting imprint and influenced his decision to join a Mets roster built to contend immediately.

Bichette is expected to shift to third base for New York, accommodating shortstop Francisco Lindor on the left side of the diamond, while reinforcing his commitment to winning over comfort. For the Jays, Game 7 remains a defining what-if moment. For Bichette, it represents unfinished business that now fuels his pursuit of a championship elsewhere.