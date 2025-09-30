The Toronto Blue Jays stormed back into the spotlight this season, winning 94 games and reclaiming the AL East crown. But despite that surge, Ken Rosenthal delivered a harsh take that Toronto’s season will mean little if it does not lead to a deep MLB postseason run. His comments carry weight because the Blue Jays have not reached the ALCS since 2016. For a team with this much talent and momentum, expectations have risen, and the pressure is undeniable.

The Blue Jays' record stands as its best since the World Series years in 1992 and 1993. Yet Rosenthal pointed to the lack of playoff progress under the current leadership of Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins. Since taking over, the front office has overseen three straight Wild Card sweeps, leaving fans restless. This year, the Blue Jays avoided another short series by earning a first-round bye. Still, anything less than breaking through to the ALCS would leave their 94 wins looking hollow.

The questions surrounding the roster are hard to ignore. Offensively, the club needs Bo Bichette at full strength to balance the lineup. On the mound, Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber provide stability, but the rest of the rotation is less certain. Chris Bassitt remains sidelined since mid-September. Max Scherzer continues to struggle, and the Blue Jays may force rookie Trey Yesavage into a role beyond his years. Ken Rosenthal emphasized that the pitching choices could define October for Toronto.

The bullpen, while stronger in September, still carries risk. Jeff Hoffman’s late-season numbers looked sharp, but his declining velocity and rising walks raise concern. Left-handers Mason Fluharty, Brendon Little, and Eric Lauer may be needed against rivals like the Yankees or Red Sox. In the AL East, every weakness is magnified, and Rosenthal argued that the Blue Jays cannot afford missteps.

Fans remember 2024’s 74-win collapse, which made this turnaround remarkable. But with the AL East title in hand and the path cleared, the bar is higher. Rosenthal’s verdict is simple: unless the Blue Jays turn 94 wins into postseason glory, history will not be kind.

The question remains: will the Blue Jays finally seize the ALCS spotlight and announce itself as a true MLB postseason powerhouse?