The Toronto Blue Jays will play the New York Yankees on Saturday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The Blue Jays announced the ALDS roster on Saturday morning. Shortstop Bo Bichette did not make the roster as he is dealing with a knee injury. Meanwhile, pitchers Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt were also left off the roster, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

“Blue Jays will seemingly be rolling with at least one bullpen game in ALDS. Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt are not on the Blue Jays’ ALDS roster. Jays are rostering starters Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage plus Eric Lauer, who has pitched in relief & started,” Nicholson-Smith wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Scherzer, 41, pitched to a 5.19 ERA across 17 starts in his first season with the Blue Jays. The decision to leave him off the roster is not especially surprising, as he likely wouldn't have been in the rotation regardless for the ALDS. Scherzer could have pitched out of the bullpen, but Toronto ultimately went in a different direction.

Bassitt, a 36-year-old pitcher, turned in a 3.96 ERA in 32 outings (31 starts) for the Blue Jays in 2025. He also will not be pitching in the ALDS, however.

The Blue Jays will have intriguing decisions to make for their ALCS roster if they are able to take care of business in the ALDS. The Yankees have momentum following their AL Wild Card series win over the Boston Red Sox, though. Nevertheless, Toronto will remain confident heading into the ALDS.

First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:08 PM EST in Toronto.