Jose Berrios was once considered to be one of the better starting pitchers in MLB. After pitching to a 4.17 ERA across 31 outings in 2025, however, will the two-time All-Star have a spot in the Toronto Blue Jays' 2026 starting rotation? MLB insider Jon Morosi believes Berrios should still be able to impact the rotation this season, something he explained on MLB Network.

“The idea right now, Jose Berrios is ready to go for the start of spring training. I was told this today, no restrictions on him from the standpoint of his health to get ready for the Blue Jays,” Morosi said. “The only question, of course, is will there be a rotation spot? If he has a solid beginning to spring and is able to start the year healthy, I have to expect… that he does have a claim on a rotation spot, especially when you consider the Jays likely don't have (Trey) Yesavage penciled in for 180 innings or 190 innings.”

Berrios was not on the 2025 World Series roster. General manager Ross Atkins previously admitted that Berrios “was not happy” that he was not in the postseason starting rotation, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. Offseason rumors suggested that the Blue Jays could trade Berrios. A deal never came to fruition, though.

There are no guarantees that Berrios will spend all of spring training with the Blue Jays, however, as Morosi said the pitcher could still participate in the World Baseball Classic despite not currently being on a WBC roster.

“The one thing I will say with Berrios, it is possible, possible, that even though he was not part of the initial list of Team Puerto Rico pitchers for the Classic, he could still be added to the designated pitching pool, to be added on later rounds if Puerto Rico should advance.”

Morosi later added that if Berrios pitches well this spring — regardless of whether or not he spends all of spring training with the Blue Jays — he will likely end up in the 2026 starting rotation.