George Springer did not want the Toronto Blue Jays to go to Game 7. Heading into Game 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, the star outfielder has been out due to an injury he sustained in Game 3. It seemed like Springer's run in 2025 was over, with how painful the injury seemed.

Against all odds, though, Springer made his return in Game 6. Despite being in obvious pain, the Blue Jays hitter gave his team a fighting chance in his return. A clutch RBI from Springer gave the Jays a lifeline, giving them a run to work with against the shaky Dodgers bullpen.

Unfortunately, the Blue Jays were not able to complete the comeback, as they fell short in the final inning. Springer still got a lot of love from the fans, who admired the veteran star's resilience to push through the pain.

“Man. George Springer. I salute you for this,” Ben Verlander said. “Gutsy!!” Meanwhile, @CalicoJoeMLB couldn't believe that the Blue Jays star was doing what he was doing, saying, “I need whatever they injected into George Springer immediately. How is this guy even jogging right now?”

Another fan pointed out that Springer was not having a good time this game, yet he's still powering through. “That scream he yelled out on the pitch before was so loud,” @GMagz42069 wrote. “Man is fighting. Absolute dawg.”

Springer finished the game with not one, but two hits. One of those hits was the aforementioned RBI against the red-hot Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Despite the Dodgers jumping out to an early lead, Springer's timely hits gave the Blue Jays a much-needed boost.

In the end, though, Springer wasn't able to work his magic one more time. After two hits off closer Roki Sasaki, it seemed like the Blue Jays could go on a run to connect the middle of the lineup to Springer. Even with Ernie Clement getting out after a pop fly, Springer still was in position to at least try to tie the game.

However, a costly base-running mistake by Addison Barger meant that Andres Gimenez' line drive turned into a 7-4 double play in an instant. It left two runners stranded and took away Springer's chance to be the hero. Now, Springer needs to dig deep once again as the Blue Jays prepare for Game 7 tomorrow for all the marbles.