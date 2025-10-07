The Toronto Blue Jays enter Game 3 of the ALDS vs. the New York Yankees with confidence and a clear plan. Their goal is to make Carlos Rodon uncomfortable early in Game 3. That strategy became clear when Davis Schneider explained the team’s mindset. He spoke ahead of Tuesday’s possible series-clincher at Yankee Stadium.

MLB’s Bryan Hoch took to X (formerly known as Twitter) sharing the comment from Schneider as it related to the game plan against Rodon, and it was rather simple.

“Make him sweat, because you know, he sweats when he's out there.”

The quote quickly made the rounds online. With Toronto up 2-0 in the series, Schneider’s comment set the tone—both strategically and psychologically. The Blue Jays aim to work deep into counts, push Rodon to high pitch totals, and capitalize when signs of fatigue appear.

Article Continues Below

The quote wasn’t just playful. It tapped into the southpaw's known trait of sweating heavily during outings. With his playoff reputation on the line, the Yankees vs. Blue Jays series adds pressure on Rodon to deliver, who went 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA in the regular season but must now avoid elimination.

Rodon faces an even tougher challenge against a locked-in Blue Jays lineup. Toronto has outscored New York 23-8 through two games. Power hitting and plate discipline have both been on full display. That mix of patience and pressure reflects exactly what Schneider hinted at. It’s the kind of approach that could push Rodon to the brink again.

Schneider might not grab headlines like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but his discipline at the plate defines the Blue Jays' playoff identity. On July 21, he battled the left-handed pitcher in a 14-pitch at-bat. It showed the patient approach Toronto wants to use again in Game 3. That mindset could be key Tuesday night in Game 3.

With the Blue Jays taking the field shortly for Game 3 of the ALDS, their confidence continues to grow as they eye a series sweep. The Yankees, on the brink of elimination, will look to Rodon to keep their season alive. Schneider’s comment has already become a defining playoff moment—where strategy meets swagger.