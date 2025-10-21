After trailing two games to start the ALCS, the Toronto Blue Jays defied all odds and stormed back to life. They punched their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 1993, completing a comeback few thought possible. In front of a roaring Rogers Centre crowd, Toronto fans once again witnessed a moment destined for baseball immortality. George Springer delivered the latest entry in the Blue Jays’ unmatched collection of postseason heroics. He crushed a three-run home run in the seventh inning or later to eliminate an opponent. With that swing, Springer joined Joe Carter, Jose Bautista, and Edwin Encarnacion on a list that no other franchise in MLB history can even come close to matching.

At Rogers Centre, the @BlueJays have hit a game-winning 3+ run HR in the 7th or later to eliminate an opponent in all 4 rounds: 1993 WS: Carter

2015 ALDS: Bautista

2016 ALWC: Encarnación

2025 ALCS: Springer No other team has more than 1 such HR at home in their entire history. pic.twitter.com/kfoxoDI7qu — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 21, 2025

Each of those iconic blasts carries a story of defiance and destiny. To begin with, Joe Carter’s 1993 World Series walk-off remains one of baseball’s greatest moments. Then, Jose Bautista’s emphatic bat flip in the 2015 ALDS defined a new generation of Toronto baseball. Soon after, Edwin Encarnacion’s 2016 Wild Card homer electrified an entire country. Finally, George Springer’s 2025 ALCS Game 7 masterpiece against the Mariners has completed the circle, ensuring the Blue Jays’ legacy as postseason giants in front of their home crowd.

Moreover, Springer’s moment didn’t just clinch a pennant, it reaffirmed what Rogers Centre represents. Under its roof, pressure transforms into power. Time and again, opponents may bring their best. Yet Toronto’s hitters always seem to find that one defining swing when elimination is on the line. In fact, the roar that followed Springer’s blast echoed through the building the same way Carter’s did decades earlier.

For George Springer and the Blue Jays, this was validation. After all, years of postseason heartbreaks and questions about whether the team could reach the next level had built up to this. They answered emphatically. Against a relentless Mariners pitching staff, Springer’s homer wasn’t just timely, it was symbolic. It signaled that Toronto’s core has learned how to deliver in the biggest moments.

Now, as the Blue Jays turn their eyes to the World Series, their streak of clutch home runs at Rogers Centre stands unmatched in baseball history. Four decades, four unforgettable swings, and one message that keeps repeating itself: in Toronto, legends are made under pressure. But can they add another one in the World Series?