The Toronto Blue Jays are unquestionably one of the teams to watch this season. They made a few solid additions to their roster in Max Scherzer and Anthony Santander. But it is one of their core members gaining the most interest. Vladimir Guerrero Jr and the Blue Jays could not agree on an extension before spring training. So when the first baseman compliments the clubhouse, it is noteworthy for Canadian baseball fans. Keegan Matheson of MLB.com caught up with Guerrero before Opening Day.

“It feels better than last year. Way, way better than last year,” Guerrero said of the clubhouse through spring. “We have a lot of meetings, a lot of things going on in the offseason. I want to be a better communicator for us. One of the things I’ve said is that I want to be more vocal. If you need me, I’m going to be right over there.”

Guerrero then went on to cite his improving English as a factor in him becoming a better leader. As he approaches free agency, he is looking to provide value outside the lines as well. If this Blue Jays team gets to the playoffs, Guerrero's leadership could be a big factor.

The Blue Jays' future rides on this season

Despite a disappointing 74-win season last year, the Blue Jays expect to contend for the playoffs this year. That is why they did not trade Guerrero this offseason, hoping they would be in the race at the trade deadline. If they are not in the race, we could see the most significant in-season trade since Juan Soto left the Nationals.

Guerrero is not the only Blue Jays player on an expiring contract. Shortstop Bo Bichette had a down year last season and is now entering a contract year in Toronto. Trading him at the deadline would bring in less of a prospect haul, but he is less important to the future of the franchise than Guerrero.

If the Blue Jays are sellers at the trade deadline, the bidding war for Guerrero could get out of control. But all of those teams will have to negotiate a contract with him, knowing he wants $500 million in present value. That is a deal that only certain teams can pull off, which shrinks his potential landing spots. But if a small-market team wanted him as a rental, it would still be a large haul.