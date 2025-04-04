Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is focused on playing baseball at the moment. Although rumors of a Guerrero-Blue Jays contract extension swirl, the star infielder said he “doesn't know anything” about potential updates on the situation.

“Well, until now, I don't know anything,” Guerrero said, via Jorge Castillo of ESPN. “I've always tried to talk to my agent and I've always left that to my agent. I focus on playing. Until now, I don't know what you're talking about.”

Will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sign contract extension with Blue Jays?

The Blue Jays would seemingly like to get a deal done. Guerrero may be open to an extension, but he could also choose to test free agency. The 26-year-old is in the final season of his contract with Toronto. He will likely receive plenty of attention in free agency if an extension does not come to fruition.

If the Blue Jays fail to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to an extension, Toronto may consider moving him at the trade deadline. Otherwise they would risk losing him in free agency for almost nothing in return.

Guerrero is a four-time All-Star. He crushed 30 home runs and recorded a .940 OPS during the 2024 campaign. He has also been extremely durable in recent seasons. In fact, Guerrero has appeared in at least 156 games in each season since 2021.

Re-signing him in free agency will be difficult once the top teams get involved in the sweepstakes. The Blue Jays' best chance of keeping Guerrero around for the long-term future is to sign him to an extension as soon as possible.

As Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said, though, he is strictly focused on baseball at the moment. However, he also did not rule out the possibility of a contract extension. He seems to be trusting his agent in the process.