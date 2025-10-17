The Toronto Blue Jays entered Game 4 of the American League Championship Series looking to tie things up at 2-2. After an effective outing from Shane Bieber in Game 3, Blue Jays manager John Schneider turned to Max Scherzer to start Game 4. He and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dominated the game, walking away with a 8-2 win in a hostile Seattle Mariners environment.

Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw clashed earlier this year in a matchup of two pitching masters. That duo, along with Justin Verlander, defined an era of Major League Baseball on the mound. Scherzer himself is in his 18th season in the major leagues. He has played at the top level for so long that he faced both Guerrero Jr. and his father, Vladimir Guerrero in the big leagues.

Guerrero Jr. and the rest of the Blue Jays were in awe of Scherzer as he cruised through his Game 4 start. The veteran gave up just two runs across 5.2 innings pitched, even though he had to fight off Schneider as he tried to pull him out for a Toronto reliever.

Guerrero Jr. spoke to MLB Network's Jon Morosi about conversations he had with his father about Scherzer. According to the first baseman, he is happy to not have to face him on the mound anymore.

“We were talking about that,” Guerrero Jr. said about the connection he shares with Scherzer and his father. “To me, when you see a guy face my dad and you play with him, it's unbelievable. He's a Hall of Famer, like I said. When he retires he's gonna be in the Hall of Fame.”

Loved what Vladdy told me about his father having faced Max Scherzer. https://t.co/jmGeEaomGk — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 17, 2025

Seattle was confident after winning the first two games of the ALCS. However, Guerrero Jr. and Scherzer helped Toronto claw its way back to even, setting up a best-of-three series to decide who advances to the World Series. Scherzer overcame health issues and turned in a vintage performance in a big moment. If he and Guerrero Jr. can keep it up, the sky's the limit for the Blue Jays.