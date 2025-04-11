The Toronto Blue Jays recently gave Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a new contract extension after signing him to a 14-year, $500 million deal. With the superstar first baseman signed long-term, rumors are swirling that the organization may have better luck in free agency in the coming years.

During a guest appearance on “Foul Territory,” Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic explained that the Blue Jays now have a “clear plan” in terms of constructing their roster. With the 26-year-old phenom the centerpiece of the roster, the front office could have an increased chance to sign key free agents to improve the roster in the coming years.

“With Guerrero Jr. there, it seems to me that they'll have a better chance with free agents.”

Although the Blue Jays gave Vladimir Guerrero Jr. $325 million of his $500 million as a signing bonus, the team will seemingly have plenty of cash to spend next offseason. It's not clear exactly which players will be available, but there should be some solid options in the free agent market next offseason for Toronto.

There's a reason why Guerrero could be the Blue Jays' not-so-secret weapon when it comes to free agency. He's one of the league's best hitters and considering he's in his mid-20s, he has incredibly long-term value in MLB. The four-time All-Star is off to a slow start to begin this season, recording a .278 batting average and .355 OBP while hitting zero home runs and five RBIs.

However, due to his prolific production throughout his career so far, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. should remain as one of the league's premiere players as the season progresses. Even without his home run contributions to begin the season, the Blue Jays are still in second place in the AL East with an 8-6 record.

Toronto hopes to improve to 9-6 on Friday when they take on the Baltimore Orioles in the first contest of a three-game series.