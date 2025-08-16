Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's legal battle continues.

The singer has been found in contempt of court, which has resulted in her paying her ex-husband $70K, according to a report via Us Weekly. The judge ordered Taylor to pay Shumpert's legal fees totaling $70K. She had asked the judge for Shumpert to pay her legal fees, but it was denied.

The terms of the divorce agreement stated that both parties would not share any information regarding the judgment, but Taylor posted a video in March when she spoke about the divorce online.

“The court finds [Taylor] in violation of the Final Judgment and Decree of Divorce and is in willful contempt,” the docs obtained by the publication read.

Taylor quietly filed for divorce from Shumpert in 2023 after seven years together, claiming an “irretrievable broken bond” for the reason behind their split. She claims that Shumpert leaked information regarding their divorce to the press. However, the judge ruled that she did not have enough evidence to support that claim.

“It appears Taylor and her counsel failed to engage in even a minimal amount of diligence to determine whether her claim of contempt had any factual support at all before the petition was filed,” the order read.

Back in May, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star wanted Taylor to be fined $1,000 and to be incarcerated for 20 days. He also claims that she was badmouthing him in front of their children. The former NBA star also mentioned that Taylor removed their daughters from school, making pickups difficult for him. Taylor also wanted Shumpert to be incarcerated for allegedly sharing divorce information but she eventually dropped her plea.

She is ordered to pay the $70k in legal fees “in full no later than 2 weeks from the” court order.

During her divorce filing, Taylor accused Shumpert of “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

“It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post back in November 2023. “However, protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so.”

In December 2023, Shumpert denied the claims in his own court filing.

The couple share two daugter: Junie Shumpert, born in 2015, and Rue Shumpert, born in 2020.