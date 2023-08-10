As former Real Madrid player Eden Hazard seeks his next career move, an unexpected twist has emerged in his options, reported by goal.com. After declining the opportunity to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, Hazard has reportedly received an offer from an MLS team.

The Belgian international, now a free agent, has been exploring potential destinations after parting ways with Real Madrid. While he initially turned down a contract offer from Inter Miami, his preference to stay in Europe has yet to yield concrete results. Consequently, Hazard has broadened his horizons and is considering other opportunities.

Reports suggest that Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS have shown interest in securing Hazard's services. The MLS has gained traction among elite players nearing the end of their careers, particularly with the recent addition of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. However, if Hazard decides to join the Canadian team, he would need to finalize the deal before the roster freeze deadline on September 2.

In addition to the MLS, Hazard has attracted potential interest from other leagues, including Brazil's Botafogo and the Saudi Pro League. While Botafogo's owner, John Textor, had previously expressed interest, a move to the South American club could involve financial compromises. Meanwhile, an offer from a Saudi club reportedly awaits Hazard's decision, though the specifics of this interest remain undisclosed.

Amidst these potential options, Eden Hazard's status as a free agent affords him the flexibility to carefully weigh his choices and make a decision that aligns with his career goals and aspirations.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.