Eden Hazard's football tale has been a depressing one. Before his Real Madrid signature in 2019, the Belgian was considered on the level of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Fast forward a few years, his contract has been terminated by the Los Blancos, and he now has no club approaching him. Moreover, he announced his international retirement after Belgium's group stage from the 2022 World Cup.

After his Real Madrid exit, there were initial reports that the former Belgium captain may consider retirement from competitive football. However, Hazard has suggested that he is not ready to retire yet.

Hazard said about his professional career after Real Madrid, “Honestly, I don't know yet. After three complicated years, I just want to spend time with my family, and go on vacation, like everyone. We've read a lot of stuff in the last few days and a lot of nonsense. I don't know, we'll see… I still feel capable of being a professional footballer, but at the same time, I've been resting for two or three years. I still have a bit of energy!”

On Saturday, the former Chelsea man was given a guard of honor at the King Baudouin Stadium before Belgium's match with Austria in the Euro 2024 qualifier. Although his chances of playing European football are minimal, there is a chance that he could move to the MLS this summer. After all, the MLS has been getting a lot of attraction since the transfer of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. Ultimately, Hazard will choose what is best for him, even if it is to hang up his boots.