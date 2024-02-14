FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta, the reigning 2023 MLS MVP, lightheartedly expressed relief that Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami mid-season

FC Cincinnati‘s Luciano Acosta, the reigning 2023 MLS MVP, lightheartedly expressed relief that Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami mid-season last year, playfully suggesting it allowed him to secure the coveted award, reported by GOAL. Acosta, who had a stellar season with 21 goals and 14 assists in 44 games, edged out Messi, despite the latter's impressive 11 goals and 5 assists in just 14 appearances for Miami.

In a jesting tone, the 29-year-old Argentine shared with reporters, “Thank goodness Messi arrived in the middle of the season because otherwise I wouldn't have won the MVP. I am happy to compete against the greatest, very happy that it is here. You have to respect Inter Miami a lot with all the players it has. It is a team that is obviously going to be one of the favorites and a team that will surely go far.”

While Acosta acknowledged the individual competition, he also recognized the broader impact of having a football icon like Messi in the MLS. Messi's presence elevates the league's profile, attracting more viewers, boosting revenue through ticket sales, and potentially enticing higher-caliber players to join the MLS.

Looking ahead to the 2024 MLS season, set to kick off on February 21, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami faces Real Salt Lake on February 22. Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati, with Luciano Acosta in their ranks, will engage in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Charlotte FC on February 23, followed by their season opener against Toronto on February 25. The dynamic competition between Acosta and Messi adds an extra layer of excitement as the MLS action unfolds.

