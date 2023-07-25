Luis Suarez’s huge measure to reunite with Lionel Messi in MLS

At this moment, we are fully convinced that Major League Soccer (MLS) are preparing to reunite all the Barcelona players in Inter Miami. After the signing of Argentine legend Lionel Messi, Inter Miami have signed Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. And now, the three Barcelona legends are set to see another familiar foe in the United States.

According to the reports from FourFourTwo, Suarez is keen to join the MLS club. He has been linked with a move to the United States since his days in Atletico Madrid, but the move never materialized. Now, it is reported that Suarez's current club, Gremio, understand that the former Liverpool man wants to leave the club. Hence, they are likely to offload him rather than hampering their campaign by keeping an unsettled player.

It is claimed that Suarez is pushing to leave the club and wants to repay his salary from 2023. After that, he will put some money on top to secure the move. Gremio signed the former Atletico Madrid man at the end of last year as he left Nacional. Suarez reportedly has a release clause of £60m at Gremio, which is more than six times the record transfer fee of Inter Miami. However, the Brazilian giants are willing to let go of the Uruguay striker for a cheaper fee.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Suarez was part of one of the greatest attacking forces in football history at Barcelona. After his transfer from Liverpool in 2014, he combined with Messi and Neymar to form a world-class attacking trio. As a result of their dominance upfront, the Catalans won two La Ligas and a Champions League in three seasons. Suarez scored 198 goals in all competitions for the La Liga giants.