Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has expressed his preference for a potential move to Lionel Messi and Major League Soccer (MLS) over joining the Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, reported by GOAL. Despite being pursued by Al-Hilal during the summer transfer window, Napoli, Osimhen’s current club, opted to retain the prolific forward, a decision that underlines his importance to the team following Napoli’s Scudetto triumph in the 2022-23 season.

In a candid Twitch interview with Emiliano Viviano and former Italy forward Mario Balotelli, Osimhen was asked to choose between MLS and the Saudi Pro League. Without hesitation, he stated, “If I had the same conditions, I would go to MLS.”

Osimhen’s admiration for MLS comes amidst continued speculation about his future, especially considering his current contract with Napoli expires in 2025. The prospect of playing alongside legendary Argentine forward Lionel Messi in MLS seems to appeal greatly to the Nigerian striker, indicating his eagerness for a new chapter in his footballing journey.

Acknowledging the positive strides made by the Saudi Pro League, Osimhen also praised the league’s growth, particularly after the high-profile signings of football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar Jr. He emphasized the league’s ambition to become one of the best and commended the efforts made to attract top talents, inspired by Ronaldo’s influential move to the league.

Napoli fans, however, can find solace in Victor Osimhen’s current commitment to the club. Following Napoli’s narrow 1-0 victory over Union Berlin in the Champions League, the focus now shifts to their upcoming Serie A fixture against AC Milan on Sunday. As Osimhen’s future remains a topic of discussion, the footballing world eagerly awaits the next chapter in his illustrious career.