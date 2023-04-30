Real Salt Lake and Sounders meet in the USA’s Major League Soccer! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Real Salt Lake-Sounders prediction, pick, and how to watch!

RSL is heading back to the Rio Tinto Stadium with brimming confidence. Real Salt Lake punched its ticket to the fourth round of the US Open Cup when it defeated Las Vegas Lights by a 3-1 scoreline. RSL also won its last MLS game, thumping the San Jose Earthquakes in a 3-1 scoreline. Five different players scored for RSL in the past two games, with Damir Kreilach scoring a brace against LVL in extra time.

The Sounders are also coming off big games that resulted in wins. The Rave Green took an early 2-0 halftime lead against San Diego Loyal SC, but SDLSC forced the game to extra time after SDLSC equalized at 3-3 in the first 90 minutes. Fredy Montero’s penalty kick at the 120+3rd minute secured the Sounders’ ticket to the fourth round of the US Open Cup. Seattle also won 1-0 against Minnesota United in the MLS.

Here are the Real Salt Lake-Sounders soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Real Salt Lake-Sounders Odds

Real Salt Lake: +125

Seattle Sounders FC: +195

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -108

Under 2.5 Goals: -112

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. Sounders

TV: MLS Pass on Apple TV,

Stream: Bet365, MLS Season Pass

Time: 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT

Why Real Salt Lake Can Beat Sounders

The fixture will mark the third match for the hosts. Real Salt Lake last weekend beat San Jose at home in an emphatic victory before traveling to Vegas for a U.S. Open Cup third-round fixture with USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights where they prevailed 3-1 in extra time.

Real Salt Lake returned to winning ways last weekend. Though the Claret and Cobalt have failed to keep a clean sheet in 14 MLS matches, their last two home games have resulted in 3-1 wins and they will be looking to build on this strong recent home form this weekend against Seattle.

Pablo Mastroeni’s men now return to the MLS. Since the season re-start, RSL now has four wins in nine official games. The Claret and Cobalt will be looking to improve its 3-0-5 record, where they scored 10 goals and gave up 17. Of their five losses, they gave up four goals each to Columbus Crew and Saint Louis City SC. Real Salt Lake are currently ninth in the Western Conference standings, having picked up nine points from their opening eight matches. RSL currently has a 2-0-2 home record this season, scoring seven while giving up eight.

For RSL, a lot of players appear to be missing in this game. Those that are confirmed out are Zack Farnsworth (thigh), Axel Kei (ankle), and Delentz Pierre (leg). The likes of Erik Holt (Achilles), Andrew Brody (ankle), Anderson Julio (hamstring), Brayan Vera (hip), and Tomas Gomez (knee) are questionable to make an appearance.

RSL’s Jefferson Savarino looks to add to his three goals this season, while Justen Glad wants to add to his two-goal tally. Andres Gomez leads the club with three assists. Nine different players have picked up a yellow card for Real Salt Lake.

Why Sounders Can Beat Real Salt Lake

Seattle Sounders edged a tight encounter with Minnesota last weekend, with Albert Rusnak’s 79th-minute strike enough to earn the Sounders all three points. The Rave Green also beat San Diego Loyal 5-4 in a chaotic game midweek to also advance into the U.S. Open fourth round. Fredy Montero kept his cool under pressure as he scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time of extra time to hand Seattle the win over SDLSC.

The Sounders have now won five of their last six matches across all competitions while scoring 16 goals and 10 since the last week of March. With 19 points from nine matches, Seattle Sounders are currently second in the west, only behind first-placed Saint Louis City on goal difference. Seattle currently has the fourth-best record in all teams in the MLS, where their 6-1-2 record saw them blast 17 goals and give up just seven. Seattle’s away form stands at 2-0-2, where they scored and gave up seven goals equally.

The Sounders have just lost two games so far, which were games against FC Cincinnati and Portland Timbers. The visitors will be looking to pick a point or three in this match. For Brian Schmetzer’s squad, there will be a few absences. Jacob Castro (Left adductor strain), Raúl Ruidíaz (Right hamstring strain), Nouhou (Illness), and Cristian Roldan (Concussion Protocol) are all absent as they manage their respective injuries.

Jordan Morris leads the team with eight goals, while Raul Ruidiaz and Heber are tied for second with two goals. Leo Chu has picked up four assists, while Nicolas Lodeiro has three dimes. Eight players have picked up at least a yellow card for the Rave Green, led by Joao Paulo who has four already.

Final Real Salt Lake-Sounders Prediction & Pick

This will be a high-scoring match, but the Sounders have a more stable and impressive record since the start of the season. Back the visitors to get a tight win here.

Final Real Salt Lake-Sounders Prediction & Pick: Seattle Sounders (+195), Over 2.5 goals (-108)