The future hall of famer Jim Miller made quick work of short-notice newcomer Jesse Butler, ending him with one of the most brutal knockouts you will ever see. This was the fastest knockout and win of Jim Miller's entire career.

Jim Miller was scheduled to face off against L'udovit Klein and then he had to withdraw, then it was Jared Gordon who the UFC pulled from the fight just days ago, and then Jesse Butler stepped up on just a little over 48 hours' notice to take this massive opportunity. It proved to be way too big of a step up in competition for the newcomer in Butler.

This massive knockout put the entire state of MMA Twitter in an uproar as it looks like Jim Miller could be on his way to yet another performance of the night bonus.

MMA chews and spits people out constantly. The fact that Jim Miller has been in the UFC since 2008 and is still winning fights is insane. Longevity is not appreciated enough in this sport. #UFCVegas74 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) June 4, 2023

Jim Miller just committed fully sanctioned murder 😳 https://t.co/EHmIM1Ohib — THE GURU (@GuruScoutingMMA) June 4, 2023

Makes sense Jim Miller is putting young guns down early lately. He’s a veteran at puttin his kids to bed. #UFCVegas74 — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) June 4, 2023

Jim Miller is a longtime staple in the lightweight division and he just keeps racking up records en route to his eventual fight at UFC 300. That would mean Miller has fought at UFC 100, UFC 200 and now UFC 300 which has been the goal he has set for himself for a while now.

Jim Miller continues to climb in the UFC record books 📈 #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/Ebr0vZW6lQ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 4, 2023

After that blazingly fast knockout, he is second in the UFC with the most stoppage victories in the history of the UFC. Miller continues to impress the fight fans each and every time he is out there fighting. He is one that loves a challenge, especially against one of these young up-and-coming prospects so that is what we can expect from him moving forward for the rest of his career. It remains to be seen whether or not Miller will fight before UFC 300 or not but no matter what happens all fight fans will be tuning in whenever he is fighting on their screen.