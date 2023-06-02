The next prediction and pick for the UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi Main Card comes in a Catchweight bout made last-minute. All-time UFC fights and wins leader Jim Miller will head to the octagon once again and face off against Jesse Butler, who takes this fight on just over 24 hours notice. This should be an interesting showing! Check out our UFC odds series for our Miller-Gordon prediction and pick.

Jim Miller is 35-17 as a mixed martial artist and has gone 24-16-1 since joining the UFC roster in 2008. At 39 years old and the UFC all-time leader in fights and wins, Miller is still going strong and continues to gives the fans a show each time he goes out. Prior to his last fight, a loss to Alex Hernandez, Miller won three-straight fights against formidable competition. He'll look for his 25th UFC win against Gordon. Miller stands 5'8″ with a 71-inch reach.

Jesse Butler is 12-4 in his fighting career and will be making his UFC debut on just a days notice. He's fought for a number of promotions including LFA and, most recently, posted a 3-0 record in Fury FC. He gets the call just 24 hours before the schedules weigh-ins after Jared Gordon had to pull out due to a medical issue. Of his twelve wins, Butler has notched eight by submission. He stands 5'10” with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Jim Miller-Jesse Butler Odds

Jim Miller: -245

Jesse Butler: +194

How to Watch Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Jim Miller Will Win

Jim Miller continues to defy the odds as the most experienced fighter on today's roster and he's still giving strong fighters in the Lightweight Division a run for their money. Admittedly, Miller was a bit too aggressive against a fighter like Alex Hernandez. He mentioned this week that his fight style sometimes lends him to lose, but it's the only way he knows how to fight. He'll certainly be in for a war if he goes into this fight with the same mindset. If Miller can control the grappling exchanges and be defensive with his striking, he could have a chance to win this fight.

Jim Miller will also have the advantage in experience and has an extremely crafty game when on the ground. He's been known to jump on a signature guillotine choke when his opponents are being lazy. If Butler shoots for a lazy takedown, don't be surprised if Jim Miller can hop on a choke and end this fight in a flash. His opponent will be much younger than he is, so look for Miller to show off some veteran tricks int his one.

Why Jesse Butler Will Win

Jesse Butler is an absolute savage for accepting his debut fight on a main card on just 24 hours notice. This bout will most likely be at a catchweight to save both fighters from any unnecessary weight loss. This benefits Butler as his last fight was just in February of this year. He's a champion over at Fury FC and fights a lot like a younger version of his opponent. Butler is eager to step to the center of the cage and swing with all his force. He has a solid chin and will be a tough opponent for Miller to put out – perhaps tougher than his original opponent.

Jesse Butler has nothing to lose by taking this fight. If he losses, it'll be to one of the all-time greats as he stepped in on 24 hours notice. He has everything to gained by winning as beating Miller on a day's notice would certainly propel his career in the UFC. Butler's won his last five consecutive fights and will be eager to grapple with Miller in this one. While Miller may have had a grappling advantage over Jared Gordon, he might be to more vulnerable guy in this one.

Final Jim Miller-Jesse Butler Prediction & Pick

Jim Miller will have to come into this fight with the same game plan as his original opponent. It's too late into a camp for Miller to switch his strategies up, so he should look to be extra-cautious defensively as he waits for Butler to throw the kitchen sink at him. If Miller can survive the onslaught in the opening round, he should be able to take control of this fight in the second and third rounds. While I'm not completely confident, the only pick that makes sense is to take Jim Miller to get the win, as he's got more experience and will have had the longer training camp.

Final Jim Miller-Jesse Butler Prediction & Pick: Jim Miller (-245)