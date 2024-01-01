It seems like an offline version of the ill-fated The Day Before will see the light of day earlier than Starfield multiplayer.

Modders are at it again in trying to improve half-baked open-world experiences, this time for The Day Before and Starfield.

Open-world games are always the target of modders for improvements. This is especially true for Bethesda games as games like Skyrim and Fallout usually buckle under the weight of their scale and end up shipping with more bugs than features, leaving mods to clean up the mess. At the same time, these games usually have a lot of untapped potential that gets modders' wanting to improve on. The same is true for two recent open-world game releases: The Day Before and Starfield.

The Day Before Offline Mod Will Let Players Play Past January Expiration

Okay, maybe calling The Day Before an Open-world is a stretch, even if its developers Fntastic marketed it as such. But Fntastic also said it's going to be a sprawling multiplayer game that fans would love. Of course, both cases ended up not being true, and now Fntastic has indicated that support for the game will be plugged off and the game will soon go dark.

No promises or eta's as of now, it's very early and me + @fskartd are doing our best. More info will come to this page once it's available. — Luci0 (@realluci0) December 26, 2023

Weirdly enough, there are still fans of the game who would like to continue playing The Day Before beyond its limited shelf life. And with demand for a specific feature, there will always be modders willing to answer the call. As reported by PC_Works on Twitter, two such modders are Luci0 and faskrtd, who are hard at work creating an offline crack for The Day Before. The game's files have since been accessed and the modders have gotten past Steam's DRM, allowing them to tinker with the files. So far, the modders have reported being able to spawn into the game map, although they have had no luck in making the player character move.

Starfield Multiplayer Mod Abandoned by Modders

Meanwhile, Starfield, being another spawn of Todd Howard, naturally attracted the attention of modders. That's just how Bethesda games are. However, even some of the hardiest of Bethesda modders have already given up on the game because the game is “f**cking trash,” their words not ours. These modders were supposed to create a Starfield multiplayer mod, similar to what they did with Skyrim Together years ago, a very well-made Skyrim mod that really opened up the game to new opportunities.

That's not to say that the Starfield Multiplayer mod will never see the light of day, but it might take a while. After all, the modders have released their code so that any other aspiring modder could still pick up the pieces and finish the project… someday. But so far, we haven't seen any indication that someone has made any progress in this project. Maybe once Starfield starts rolling out their DLC and interest in the game returns, then there would be more incentive to finish the multiplayer mod. But it doesn't look like we'll be getting that any time soon.

It's just interesting how there's more interest in an offline mod for The Day Before than there is for a Starfield multiplayer mod – at least in the eyes of the modding community anyway. Truly, a multiplayer mod in Starfield will help make the game feel less lonely, while The Day Before's offline mod may be an exercise on irony for its creators. Nevertheless, it looks like we'll get to see The Day Before's offline mod come out first before any Starfield multiplayer mod successfully finds its way in the Nexus.