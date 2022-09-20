Modern Warfare 2 Updates: What to expect so far

We quickly talked about the changes coming to Call of Duty in a previous article. In this article, we will be going in-depth into just what they’re adding in this Modern Warfare 2 update. Most, if not all, of these updates, are for Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer.

Modern Warfare 2 Emergent Gameplay

Emergent gameplay refers to various innovations and updates that Infinity Ward is adding to the game. This is not just for the gameplay aspects of the game, but in everything, the player will experience. The menu navigation, social features, and new game modes all experience the emergent gameplay that Infinity Ward developed. As mentioned above, most of the features and gameplay that were revealed are for Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer.

Aquatic Combat

Just as Warzone 2.0 will be getting aquatic combat, Modern Warfare 2 also allows its operators to swim in the game. Aquatic combat is not just restricted above water, it can also happen on, and under it. Infinity Ward mentions that the game engine has water physics. These water physics include various things. For example, rivers will now have currents and rapids, while oceans will have large waves. Water quality is another thing that the game engine can manipulate, making them clear, murky, or have tons of floating debris. Vehicles also affect the water realistically, as it leaves a wake behind as players drive them over the surface.

Players do not need vehicles to travel in water. Swimming is enough, and it opens up so many gameplay possibilities. The water physics affects the player’s weaponry, after all. Bullets are now affected by water’s density, such that they are no longer flying through it as they would in the air. The same goes for the player’s equipment, as explosives and throwables are definitely affected by water. This forces players to learn how to play around water, and to adjust their tactics accordingly.

Movement Updates

After adding Tactical Sprint (currently the fastest movement option on foot) and Mounting (where players mount their weapons on any surface), Infinity Ward is looking to add even more movement options and shooting tactics.

Sliding and diving are making a return to Modern Warfare II. Sliding allows payers quickly maneuver safely while still allowing them to shoot. This is done when you crouch while sprinting. Diving, on the other hand, requires the player to crouch while in a Tactical Sprint. Diving is a quick way to get to cover but leaves the player vulnerable to attack for a while if they make a mistake.

Other than climbing and mantling, players can now also hang from a ledge. This happens when players run into a wall with a hangable ledge, like the side of a house or building. While hanging from a ledge, players can take a look around them and over the ledge. If the player has a pistol equipped, they can also shoot while in a Ledge Hang. If the player wants to climb up, all they have to do is press a button. An important detail about ledge hanging is that it has many applications other than hanging from a wall. If the player decides to hang from the side of a helicopter, it is now possible. Ledge Hanging also prevents face-planting onto buildings while parachuting, provided there is a ledge to hang on to. Players will have to get used to this mechanic, as it will broaden their tactics if mastered.

Vehicles and Destruction

While vehicles are not new to Call of Duty, various updates to the vehicle system are on the way. For example, locational damage to vehicles is now possible. Players can shoot out bumpers, doors, and even the tires of a vehicle to lower its effectiveness. This locational damage allows players multiple options for disabling enemy vehicles. Other than this, players are now able to climb on top of vehicles, as well as shoot out of the vehicle’s windows. This gives players in the vehicle a fighting chance against enemies looking to take them down.

Other than updates to the vehicle system, there is also an update to vehicle types. Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 share some of the new vehicles, such as Utility Terrain Vehicles and Tactical Vehicles. Modern Warfare 2 also has some unique vehicles for its Ground War mode (which we will discuss later), like Heavy and Light tanks. There are also new aerial vehicles, like the Heavy Chopper, and aquatic vehicles, like the Armored Patrol Boat. Players can try these vehicles out once the game comes out.

Tacticals, Lethals, Field Upgrades, Perks

Equipment in Call of Duty is just as important as the weapons. Equipment in the game is classified into three categories: Field Upgrades, Tactical Equipment, and Lethal Equipment. Field upgrades affect the entire team, either defensively or offensively. Tactical and lethal equipment is smaller scale and only affects whoever the player uses them on. The difference between the two is that Tactical equipment just hinders opponents, while Lethal equipment kills them. Here are some of the equipment that players will be able to bring into the battlefield:

Tactical Camera (Field Upgrade): throwable cameras that every player on your team can access. They emit a warning sound when enemies are nearby.

Shock Stick (Tactical Equipment): can stick onto surfaces and emit electric shocks. These shocks can affect players, equipment, and vehicles. It can even be used in water.

Drill Charge (Lethal Equipment): throwable equipment that sticks onto walls, makes a hole, then throws a grenade inside. Useful for enemies hiding inside buildings.

DDoS (Field Upgrade): Warns players of equipment and vehicles, and temporarily deactivate them.

Inflatable Decoy (Field Upgrade): Throwable dummies that inflate and appear like an actual player. Becomes a proximity mine when activated again.

The Perk system is also receiving an update. Dubbed Perk Packages, these consist of four perks: two base perks, a Bonus perk, and an Ultimate perk. Players earn the ability to utilize their perks during the match, however, scoring points hastens the process. This includes kills, objective plays, and the like.

Gunsmith

The Gunsmith system has been overhauled, allowing for an even wider range of customizability. A Platform system is implemented, where players start off with a base gun and can go from there. For example, players can change the weapon’s receiver to change its weapon type. Also included are the various attachments available to the platform. Some attachments are platform-specific, so players must take that into account when mixing and matching their perfect weapon. Players who don’t want to work to unlock parts can also acquire Weapon Vaults, which unlock every attachment for a Weapon Platform. Weapon Vaults are also cosmetically themed.

Maps and Game Modes

New maps of varying sizes are being introduced into the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mode. The map sizes are split between battle maps and core maps. Battle maps are those that handle 32v32 battles. These maps are mostly used for the Ground War mode, as well as the new Invasion Mode. Core maps, on the other hand, are those that cater to 6v6 matches. These are the maps that players who have played older Call of Duty games will be more familiar with.

While modes like Team Deathmatch and Dominations are making a return, new game modes are arriving as well. Knockout has players fighting for a package found at the center of the map. Players must pick up and hold the package for 60 seconds to win. Alternatively, they can also just eliminate the enemy team. Prisoner Rescue, on the other hand, requires players to rescue hostages from the opposing team. Instead of taking turns defending a hostage, both teams will be protecting their own hostage and rescuing the hostage from the other team’s spawn. Both of these game modes do not have respawns, although revives are allowed.

Finally, there’s the massive Invasion game mode. In it, players must push for ground, making sure that the front line is as forward as possible. Player numbers are bolstered by AI combatants in this mode, which allows for a large-scale war the likes of which haven’t been seen before in Call of Duty multiplayer games.

Special Operations and Raids will also be making a return to Modern Warfare 2. These are more co-op missions that players can do with friends.

Third-person mode

Players are now able to play in third-person mode, allowing for more tactical gameplay. Of course, to keep things fair, first-person and third-person players are kept separate. You will only be able to play with players who share the same perspective. The third-person mode includes all the usual features, such as shoulder swapping, screen pivoting for better views, as well as aiming down sights.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be available on October 28, 2022, with beta access ongoing right now. Interested payers can head on over here to learn more about how they can join.

For more Call of Duty news from us, click here.