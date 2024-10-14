ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 10: Nick Klein vs. Heraldo Souza kicks off Week 10 with a fight between Mohamed Ado and Jonathan Micallef in the welterweight division. Ado comes into this opportunity undefeated winning all five of his professional bouts meanwhile, Micallaf got back on track in his last fight after suffering the first defeat of his career as he comes into this fight on the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Ado-Micallef prediction and pick.

Mohamed Ado (5-0) is an unbeaten prospect from Canada who has won all five of his professional bouts under one of Canada’s top MMA promotions Unified MMA. All of his five wins have come inside the distance with four of those five wins coming by submission. Ado will be looking to remain undefeated and secure his spot on the UFC roster when he takes on Jonathan Micallef on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Jonathan Micallef (6-1) is a prospect from Australia and a HEX Fight Series veteran with wins in six of his seven professional bouts. He is coming off a first-round submission victory in his last fight which gave him his fourth finish in six fights. “Jono” will be searching for the biggest win of his career and that coveted UFC contract when he takes on Mohamed Ado on Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Mohamed Ado-Jonathan Micallef Odds

Mohamed Ado: +114

Jonathan Micallef: -145

Why Mohamed Ado Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Matt Valle – SUB

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (1 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Mohamed Ado, a rising star in the MMA world, is poised to make a significant statement on Week 10 of the Contender Series. Facing off against Jonathan Micallef, Ado brings a combination of skill, athleticism, and a relentless work ethic that sets him apart. Ado’s striking prowess is undeniable. His hands are lightning-fast, and his kicks possess devastating power. Moreover, his grappling game is equally impressive.

Ado is a proficient submission artist with a knack for finding chokes and locks that leave opponents helpless. Micallef, while a capable fighter, has struggled to match the intensity and technical skill of opponents like Ado. Mohamed Ado’s well-rounded skill set, coupled with his relentless drive, makes him a strong favorite to emerge victorious on Week 10 of the Contender Series. Expect Ado to dominate the fight from start to finish and solidify his position as a top prospect in the UFC.

Why Jonathan Micallef Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Abdul Sami Wali Fayzi – SUB

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 3 (1 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Jonathan Micallef enters Week 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series with a strong chance of defeating Mohamed Ado, thanks to his impressive skill set and recent performances. Micallef’s wrestling prowess and ground control are likely to be the deciding factors in this matchup. His ability to secure takedowns and maintain top position has been a hallmark of his fighting style, as evidenced by his recent victory over Matt Vaile via rear-naked choke. Micallef’s experience in five-round fights, demonstrated by his unanimous decision win over Joseph Luciano, showcases his cardio and ability to execute a game plan over an extended period.

While Ado is known for his striking and physical strength, Micallef’s takedown defense and grappling acumen should neutralize these threats. Micallef’s recent performances, including three finishes in his last six fights, indicate his ability to capitalize on opportunities and end fights decisively. His association with Combat 1 MMA has likely sharpened his skills and prepared him for the high-pressure environment of the Contender Series. Micallef’s only professional loss came against a highly-ranked opponent, and he has since bounced back with a dominant victory. This resilience, combined with his well-rounded skill set and strategic fighting approach, gives Micallef a significant edge over Ado in this crucial matchup.

Final Mohamed Ado-Jonathan Micallef Prediction & Pick

This matchup between Mohamed Ado and Jonathan Micallef promises to be an exciting clash of styles. Ado, a well-rounded fighter with a strong striking and grappling game, is expected to control the pace of the fight. His ability to find submissions and finishes could pose a significant threat to Micallef. Micallef, on the other hand, is known for his aggressive approach and power. He will likely look to pressure Ado and land big shots. However, Ado’s superior technical skills and defensive acumen could neutralize Micallef’s offensive output.

Ultimately, the outcome of this fight will depend on Ado’s ability to maintain his composure and execute his game plan. If he can effectively counter Micallef’s aggression and exploit his weaknesses, he should be able to secure a victory with a potential late-round submission or TKO.

Final Mohamed Ado-Jonathan Micallef Prediction & Pick: Mohamed Ado (+114)