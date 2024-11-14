ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Monmouth takes the short trip north as they visit Rutgers. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Monmouth-Rutgers prediction and pick.

Monmouth comes into the game sitting at 0-3 on the year. They opened up with a loss to Michigan State, before falling to Temple at home and Northern Illinois on the road. Not only is Monmouth 0-3 this year, they have failed to cover in all three games, including losing outright as a favorite last time out. Meanwhile, Rutgers is ranked 24th in the nation and comes in at 2-0. They opened up with wins over Wagner and Saint Peter's. They are 1-1 against the spread this year.

Here are the Monmouth-Rutgers College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Monmouth-Rutgers Odds

Monmouth:+18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1280

Rutgers: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Monmouth vs. Rutgers

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: BTN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Monmouth Will Cover The Spread/Win

Monmouth is 294th in KenPom's efficiency rankings this year. They are 263rd in offensive efficiency and 311th in defensive efficiency this year. They have struggled to score this year, sitting at 263rd in the nation in points per game this year. Still, they have been solid at the free-throw line. They are 31st in the nation in free throw percentage this year. They have also been solid on the offensive glass, sitting 38th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game.

Abdi Bashir Jr. has led the way this year. He is scoring 18.3 points per game this year while adding 3.3 rebounds per game. Bashir also has two assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Madison Durr. Durr has 14.3 points per game this year, with four rebounds per game, 3.7 assists, and one steal. Jack Collins has also been solid this year. Collins is scoring just 5.3 points per game this year but has 5.7 rebounds per game while adding three assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Cornelius Robinson III leads the way. He is scoring just 5.5 points per game this year, but has nine rebounds per game, with 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game as well. He is joined in the front court by Chris Morgan. Morgan is scoring just 2.3 points per game but does add three rebounds per game this year.

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers ranks 63rd in KenPom's efficiency rankings this year. They are 105th in offensive efficiency this year while sitting 32nd in defensive efficiency. Rutgers has been great on defense this year. They are 23rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 66th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. They also are 21st in opponent two-point percentage, and do a great job of not sending opponents to the line. They are first in the nation in opponent free throws made per game this year.

Dyland Harper has led the way this year. He is scoring 22 points per game this year while adding 4.5 rebounds per game. Further, he has 2.5 assists per game and 1.5 steals. Jordan Derkack joins him in the backcourt. He is scoring 8.5 points per game but has 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this year. PJ Hayes IV has been solid at guard as well. He is scoring just 8.5 points per game, but add five rebounds and two assists per game this year. Rutgers normally plays a smaller lineup, with three guards on the floor. This gives time to Jeremiah Williams and Jamichael Davis. Williams is scoring seven points per game, while also adding 1.5 steals per game this year. Davis leads the team with 3.5 assists per game while scoring five points of his own per game this year.

In the front court, it is Lathan Sommerville that leads the way. Sommerville is scoring 12.5 points per game while adding six rebounds per game, and two blocks. Zach Martini has also been solid. He has 7.5 steals per game this year while adding 4.5 rebounds and an assist per game this year

Final Monmouth-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

Monmouth has struggled heavily this year. They are scoring just 65.7 points per game this year and shooting just 31.9 percent from two-point range. That is 359th in the nation this year. Further, they struggle with turnovers. They are 177th in the nation in turnovers per game, while sitting 249th in opponent turnovers per game. Meanwhile, Rutgers does not give up the ball with ease. They are 11th in the nation in turnovers per game, while sitting first in the nation in opponent steals per game. Rutgers will be dominant in this game. Take Rutgers to win with ease.

Final Monmouth-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Rutgers -18.5 (-110)