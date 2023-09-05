On Tuesday, September 5th, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 7-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Tuesday, September 5th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has four player props parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Mookie Betts 2+ Total Bases

Jorge Soler 2+ Total Bases

Jesus Luzardo 5+ Strikeouts

Clayton Kershaw 5+ Strikeouts

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +779

Mookie Betts 2+ Total Bases

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the Miami Marlins tonight, and all eyes will be on Mookie Betts. Betts has been a star player for the Dodgers this season and has been on a tear all throughout the season and should have a solid chance to hit over this total.

Mookie Betts has been a standout player for the Dodgers this season. He is currently batting .316 with 38 home runs and 99 RBI's. He has consistently been one of the team's top performers, and his stats speak for themselves. The Marlins have struggled with their pitching this season, and Jesus Luzardo is no exception. While he has a respectable 9-8 record, his ERA is 3.62. He has also struggled heavily in recent games prior to his last two starts, which could give Betts an advantage at the plate.

One of the things that makes Betts such a valuable player is his consistency. He has been a reliable performer for the Dodgers all season, and there is no reason to believe that he won't continue to be tonight. He has a team-high 38 home runs and is batting .316 this season and has gone over this total in seven of his last 10 games.

Jorge Soler 2+ Total Bases

The Miami Marlins will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight, and all eyes will be on Jorge Soler. Soler has been a key player for the Marlins this season. Outside of Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler has been one of the most consistent players for the Marlins this season. He is currently batting .241 with 35 home runs and 71 RBI's. This is the first time since Giancarlo Stanton was on the Marlins that they had some solid power in the lineup thanks to Soler.

While Clayton Kershaw has been as dominant as ever this season with a 12-4 record and 2.48 ERA, he also had some recent struggles with the long ball. He has given up a home run in four consecutive games which bodes well for the right-handed power of Jorge Soler. Against left-handed pitching, Soler has found much more success as he is hitting .282 with 14 home runs with a SLG of .718. Soler has been out of the lineup due to injury for the last five games but before that he hit over this mark in three of his last four with two home runs during that span.

Jesus Luzardo 5+ Strikeouts

The Miami Marlins will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight, and all eyes will be on Jesus Luzardo. Luzardo has been one of the lone bright spots of this Marlins starting rotation. Jesus Luzardo has put up consistent numbers all season long for the Marlins, especially most recently in his last two outings. He has a 9-8 record with a 3.62 ERA and 175 strikeouts on the season.

In just his last two games alone, Luzardo only gave up three hits, no runs, and 15 combined strikeouts in 12 innings pitched. He also pitches better at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida where he has a 3.15 ERA and a 10.8 strikeout per nine innings ratio. He backs up all of those stats with a very impressive 14.4% swinging strike rate giving him a very good chance of hitting this over tonight against the Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw 5+ Strikeouts

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound on the heels of six consecutive dominant performances where he has only given up four runs and in two of those games he gave up no runs. He has been pitching to more soft contact than he is looking to strike out every batter that he faces which is why he has only hit over this total two times in his last 10 games but that will change here against a swing-happy lineup in the Miami Marlins.

Kershaw still has a very respectable 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings ratio and has a ton of swing and misses with there being a swing and miss on 14.1% of his pitches which is at the top of the league. Also, the Marlins are coming off a game where they struck out eight times which bodes well for Kershaw to get back to mowing down lineups when he takes on the Marlins tonight on the road in Miami.