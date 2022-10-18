The Denver Broncos are slowly digging themselves in a hole that’s getting harder to get out of. Russell Wilson and co. were dealt another sloppy defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, with Nathaniel Hackett’s first six games yielding just two wins.

After the game, Hackett was vocal about needing a greater sense of “urgency” from his Broncos side, via Pro Football Talk:

“This is very disappointing,” Hackett said, via the team’s website. “We need to have a lot more urgency across the board. It starts with me as a coach, going to all the other coaches and then the players. Players need to be just more urgent. We had some opportunities there, and we’ve got to execute at a higher level. We’ve got to come up with some better plays.”

The Broncos found itself in an overtime slugfest against the Chargers where both teams felt like they were playing in quicksand when it came to trying to score touchdowns. Despite another less than stellar display, they very well could have ended up on the winning side had they found a way to capitalize on multiple key plays down the stretch.

With the vitriol coming down hard on Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett in their first campaign as the QB-coach tandem, they’re running out of time to turn things around this season. The outside noise will only grow louder if the team continues to trend toward the wrong direction.

A sense of urgency from Hackett, Wilson, and the Broncos as a whole is indeed needed.