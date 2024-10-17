Morehouse College has hired A.D. Drew as its new Sports Marketing Manager. He will also serve as the Sports Information Director for the athletic department. His duties include external marketing for the athletic department and website maintenance. The beginning of October marked the start of Drew's appointment.

Before joining the athletic department at Morehouse, Drew served as the Director of Athletic Communications at Thomas University for the 2023-2024 school year. Not only did Drew oversee sports information at Thomas, but he also oversaw the Night Hawks Sport Network, increasing viewing by double. He also oversaw all sports social media accounts, handled ticket sales, operations on game day, and officiated games at sporting events. Drew has 20 years of experience at the youth, scholastic, and collegiate levels.

Drew has an extensive resume in athletic communications, working many high-profile sporting events during his career. He has worked the Celebration Bowl, MEAC-SWAC Challenge, Black College World Series, SWAC Championship Game, multiple SIAC championship events, and Gulf South Conference, as well as regular sporting events at various NCAA and NAIA levels.

Drew is also a producer, director, and on-air talent for the Black Sports Network. In the past he has provided both play-by-play or color analysis for the Orange-Blossom Classic, the Black College World Series, the GCAC (now HBCUAC) basketball tournament, SIAC Baseball, Softball, and Men's Volleyball Championships, and regular season games for football, flag football, volleyball, basketball, baseball, and softball. In his spare time, Drew hosts a podcast, the BCSN SportsWrap with Bryan and A.D. weekly.

Before beginning his career in HBCU sports, Drew graduated from not one but two HBCUs. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Florida A&M University in 1996. Then he went on to Tuskegee University to earn a Master of Science degree in Agricultural Economics in 2009.

Drew currently holds several titles in various sports organizations. He currently serves on the executive committee for Point Forward Sports Consulting (National Minority Basketball Tournament). He is also a board member of the HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association and the College Sports Communicators. His past roles include the Director of Administration for the Black College World Series and the Director of Parks & Recreation in Tuskegee, AL, and Turner County, GA.