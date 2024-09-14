The talk of Morehouse College moving from Division II to Division I has been an often discussed topic in the HBCU sports space. Morehouse is one of the most recognizable HBCUs in the country, boasting a rigorous educational curriculum and notable alumni who have made their impact throughout history.

Because of this, many believe that the Maroon Tigers should leave the SIAC and forge a new path in the FCS with a conference such as the MEAC. It seems as if those conversations are already happening. Morehouse College head coach Terrance Mathis spoke at the HBCU NY Classic press conference, where the team is incidentally playing Division I HBCU Howard University, about the possible move to Division I.

“Yes, there has been talk about moving up, and we’re preparing ourselves for that. If that is the future of this program, we’ll be ready when it happens.”

While Mathis did not confirm the move, he also did not dismiss the rumors surrounding it. Instead, he acknowledged that discussions are indeed taking place. But, he didn’t dwell on the potential move during the press conference and immediately pivoted back to talking about his current team and their matchup against the Bison.

Morehouse leaving the SIAC and moving to the MEAC would be a noteworthy transition. Morehouse served as a founding member of the SIAC in 1913 and is arguably one of the most well-known institutions in the conference alongside Tuskegee University. The Maroon Tigers have been an asset to the SIAC, and a move to the MEAC would certainly further bolster the profile of that conference.

If this move takes place, the MEAC would gain a member school in Atlanta, providing a unique advantage since the MEAC already partners with the SWAC to host events like the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Celebration Bowl in the city.

The Maroon Tigers transitioning to Division I would undoubtedly increase MEAC sports’ visibility in Atlanta and potentially broaden its fanbase. It would also prove to be fruitful for business, as Morehouse is a notable name that can drive even more value in business transactions just as media rights negotiations.

A matchup between Howard University and a competitive Division I Morehouse football team would generate significant interest, especially when considering the excitement of a Division I Morehouse basketball team facing off against the Bison. These two institutions have faced off in basketball games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the past two years, which could turn into a promising in-conference rivalry.

But, basketball isn’t the problem for Morehouse when it comes to their revenue sports. The basketball team has routinely been one of the best teams in black college hoops over the past few years but the football team has struggled significantly to maintain a competitive program in recent decades.

They’ve only had eleven winning seasons since 2000. Even though they found some success under former head coach Rich Freeman and even advanced to the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2010, the program has had serious difficulties in recent years.

Though they only managed to defeat in-city foe Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse’s 2023 campaign ended with a 1-9 record. Former Morehouse football player Gerard Wilcher led the squad but was fired at the conclusion of the season.

A successful Division I transition for Morehouse has to center the improved fortunes of the football team. At the start of the season, Mathis’s Maroon Tigers have started 0-2 with losses to Edward Waters University and Johnson C. Smith. A loss against Howard, the defending MEAC champions and Celebration Bowl finalists, is likely. Where does Morehouse go to improve the team to prepare for the potential leap to Division I?

The HBCU NY Classic kicks off at 3 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on CNBC & Peacock.