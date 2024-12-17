Morgan State University’s Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management, also known as the Graves School, was ranked 60th in the country on Bloomberg Businessweek’s 2024-2025 Best B-Schools list. Morgan State was the only HBCU to make the list.

The Graves School is named after Morgan State alumnus and BLACK ENTERPRISE Magazine founder, Earl G. Graves, Sr. As the first AACSB-accredited business school at a public university in the state of Maryland, the school is highly regarded for both its academic brilliance and historical background. Being on the list puts the institution in the top 15% of business schools nationwide and complements its consistent ranking as one of Maryland's top five business schools.

Dr. David K. Wilson, the president of Morgan State, touched on what being on the list means to the university and how it adds to its “legacy of delivering exceptional academic settings.”

“Earning recognition from a trusted organization like Bloomberg Businessweek amplifies Morgan’s legacy of delivering exceptional academic settings designed to maximize the vast potential of our students while preparing them for professional success,” Wilson said.

“This recognition not only highlights our leadership in business education but also underscores the transformative impact of our graduates on the global business community. It affirms what we’ve always known—that Morgan’s academic programs are of the highest caliber, celebrated nationally and internationally.”

The business school is Morgan's largest academic division, making up 21% of the HBCU's overall student enrollment, and is led by Royce D. Burnett, who was named dean of Graves School in early 2024. Bloomberg's ranking, which Burnett called a “significant milestone,” was attributed to the faculty's hard work in continuing to produce a high number of Black graduates in business fields such as marketing, project management, entrepreneurship, hospitality management, and business administration.

“Being ranked among the nation’s top business schools by Bloomberg Businessweek is a significant milestone for our program, a real testament to our truly amazing faculty, and it certainly affirms the growing national recognition of our dynamic B-School and MBA Program,” the dean said.

Morgan State has experienced a substantial amount of growth this year. After its fourth consecutive year of enrollment growth, Morgan State is now the third-largest HBCU in the nation, right behind North Carolina A&T University and Howard University.