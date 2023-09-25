We're absolutely sure that you guys have heard the phrase “Finish Him!” in Mortal Kombat. Mortal Kombat has been made popular by its brutal endings known as Fatalities. Throughout the franchise's run since 1992, we have seen the evolution of these fatalities and how they made the fans want to do these extreme ways to end the game. In the latest reboot of the Mortal Kombat franchise, Mortal Kombat 1, we are refreshed and reintroduced to the fatalities mechanic but like in most games, performing these moves may be a challenge. In this particular article, we show you the ropes, guide you, and tell you everything you need to know to perform Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities.
The Game's Storyline
To give you a quick refresher on Mortal Komabt 1, the story is a reboot of the series which starts from the New Era timeline that is created by Liu Kang after he attains godhood in Mortal Kombat 11. Fire God Liu Kang bests both Kronika and Shang Tsung in battle and wins over the control of the Hourglass. He then assumes his role as Keeper of Time forging the New Era. Eons have passed and peace has been attained between the realms where ideologies have grown and resulted in mounting tensions between them. Upon the arrival of a mysterious adversary, Liu Kang realizes that all the realms are in danger and that his new timeline and all of reality are in grave danger.
Mortal Kombat 1 Guide to the Brutality
We have listed in this Mortal Kombat 1 Guide all the Fatalities and how to perform them in Mortal Kombat 1. This list includes playable characters as well as the newly introduced mechanic, Kameo Fighters, that can easily help you turn the tide of battle to your favor. Within this list, they are segregated into the characters in the game with the required buttons as well as the distance that is necessary to perform these particular moves. These moves will be in PlayStation control language but, you can translate them as follows:
|PlayStation
|Xbox
|Nintendo Switch
|Triangle Button
|Y Button
|X Button
|X Button
|A Button
|B Button
|Square Button
|X Button
|Y Button
|Circle Button
|B Button
|A Button
|R1 Button
|RB Button
|R Button
|L1 Button
|LB Button
|L Button
|R2 Button
|RT Button
|ZR Button
|L2 Button
|LT Button
|ZL Button
Ashrah
- Heavenly Light
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Down, Forward, Down, Triangle Button
- Ashrah's Second Fatality
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Down, Down, Back, Circle Button
- Distance: Mid
Baraka
- Split Decision
- Distance: Close
- Input: Back, Forward, Down, Square Button
- Baraka's Second Fatality
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Forward, Back, Down, Circle Button
Cyrax (Kameo)
- Annihilation
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Forward, Back, Forward, R1 Button
Darrius (Kameo)
- Armed & Dangerous
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Down, Back, Forward, R1 Button
Frost (Kameo)
- Breaking Point
- Distance: All
- Input: Back, Down, Back, R1 Button
General Shao
- Spin Cycle
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Back, Forward, Down, Square Button
- General Shao's Second Fatality
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Down, Forward, Back, Square Button
Geras
- Sand Storm
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Forward, Down, Down, Circle Button
- Geras' Second Fatality
- Distance: Close
- Input: Down, Forward, Back, Square
Goro (Kameo)
- Prince of Pain
- Distance: Close
- Input: Back, Forward, Down, R1 Button
Havik
- Atomic Heart
- Distance: Close
- Input: Down, Forward, Down, Circle Button
- Havik's Second Fatality
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Forward, Back, Down, Triangle Button
Jax (Kameo)
- Big Boot
- Distance: Far
- Input: Down, Forward, Down, R1 Button
Johnny Cage
- Hollywood Walk of Pain
- Distance: Close
- Input: Forward, Back, Down, Triangle Button
- Johnny Cage's Second Fatality
- Distance: Far
- Input: Forward, Down, Back, Circle Button
Kano (Kameo)
- Heart Ripper
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Back, Down, Forward, Circle Button
Kenshi Takahashi
- Blended
- Distance: Close
- Input: Forward, Back, Down, Triangle Button
- Kenshi's Second Fatality
- Distance: Far
- Input: Back, Down, Back, Square Button
Kitana
- Royal Blender
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Down, Forward, Down, Circle Button
- Kitana's Second Fatality
- Distance: Close
- Input: Down, Down, Back, Circle Button
Kung Lao
- Lao'd And Clear
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Back, Forward, Back, Circle Button
- Kung Lao's Second Fatality
- Distance: Close
Input: Back, Down, Down, X Button
- Distance: Close
Kung Lao (Kameo)
- Klean Kut
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Forward, Back, Forward, R1 Button
Li Mei
- Roman Candle
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Forward, Back, Forward, X Button
- Li Mei's Second Fatality
- Distance: Close
- Input: Back, Forward, Down, Circle Button
Liu Kang
- Twin Dragon
- Distance: Close
- Input: Down, Forward, Back, Circle Button
- Spaghettification
- Distance: Close
- Input: Back, Forward, Back, X Button
Mileena
- Appetizer
- Distance: Close
- Input: Back, Forward, Back, Square Button
- Mileena's Second Fatality
- Distance: Close
- Input: Down, Forward, Back, X Button
Motaro (Kameo)
- Brain Blast
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Forward, Down, Down, R1 Button
Nitara
- Vaeternus KomBAT
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Down, Down, Back, Square Button
- Nitara's Second Fatality
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Back, Down, Back, Circle Button
Raiden
- The Storm's Arrival
- Distance: Close
- Input: Back, Forward, Back, Triangle Button
- Raiden's Second Fatality
- Distance: Far
- Input: Down, Forward, Back, Square Button
Rain
- The Red Sea
- Distance: Close
- Input: Down, Down, Back, Circle Button
- Rain's Second Fatality
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Down, Down, Back, Triangle Button
Reiko
- The Impaler
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Down, Down, Back, Triangle Button
- Reiko's Second Fatality
- Distance: Close
- Input: Back, Down, Down, Circle Button
Reptile
- Indigestion
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Forward, Back, Down, Circle Button
- Reptile's Second Fatality
- Distance: Jump
- Input: Forward, Down, Back, X Button
Sareena (Kameo)
- Inner Demon
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Back, Down, Down, R1 Button
Scorpion
- Eye-Palling Victory
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Down, Forward, Back, R1 Button
- Killer Klones from Netherrealm
- Distance: Any
- Input: Back, Forward, Back, Triangle Button
Scorpion (Kameo)
- Toasty!!!
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Down, Forward, Down, R1 Button
Sektor (Kameo)
- Kompactor
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Back, Forward, Back, R1 Button
Shujinko (Kameo)
- Five Point Strike
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Down, Back, Down, R1 Button
Sindel
- Hair Comes Trouble
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Down, Back, Down, Square Button
- Sindel's Second Fatality
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Back, Forward, Back, Triangle Button
Smoke
- Hazed and Infused
- Distance: Any
- Input: Back, Forward, Down, Square Button
- Smoke's Second Fatality
- Distance: Any
- Input: Down, Forward, Back, Triangle Button
Sonya Blade (Kameo)
- Kiss
- Distance: Far
- Input: Back, Forward, Down, R1 Button
Stryker (Kameo)
- Safety Vest
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Forward, Down, Forward, R1 Button
Sub-Zero
- Hairline Fracture
- Distance: Close
- Input: Forward, Down, Down, Triangle Button
- Brain Freeze
- Distance: Close
- Input: Forward, Back, Down, Circle Button
Sub-Zero (Kameo)
- Spine Rip
- Distance: Mid
- Input: Forward, Down, Forward, R1 Button
Tanya
- Helping Hands
- Distance: Close
- Input: Down, Back, Down, X Button
- Tanya's Second Fatality
- Distance: Jump
- Input: Back, Forward, Down, Triangle Button
Performing Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1 can be intimidating, but by understanding the basic principles of the attack as well as knowing the buttons by heart, you can make the most of the game with these immensely brutal and insane moves. Remember that you will be playing a lot of different characters in Mortal Kombat 1's Story Mode that we shared in an article, so you will need to familiarize yourself with everyone that you will be utilizing in the game. It's not enough to know master and perfect one character but that is a good start. Don't worry, sooner or later, you will get to perform these fatalities with insane speed and impeccable timing. One thing's for sure, once you figure out the trick, you will definitely be there to “Finish Him!” in the battle of power and might.
