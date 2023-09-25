We're absolutely sure that you guys have heard the phrase “Finish Him!” in Mortal Kombat. Mortal Kombat has been made popular by its brutal endings known as Fatalities. Throughout the franchise's run since 1992, we have seen the evolution of these fatalities and how they made the fans want to do these extreme ways to end the game. In the latest reboot of the Mortal Kombat franchise, Mortal Kombat 1, we are refreshed and reintroduced to the fatalities mechanic but like in most games, performing these moves may be a challenge. In this particular article, we show you the ropes, guide you, and tell you everything you need to know to perform Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities.

The Game's Storyline

To give you a quick refresher on Mortal Komabt 1, the story is a reboot of the series which starts from the New Era timeline that is created by Liu Kang after he attains godhood in Mortal Kombat 11. Fire God Liu Kang bests both Kronika and Shang Tsung in battle and wins over the control of the Hourglass. He then assumes his role as Keeper of Time forging the New Era. Eons have passed and peace has been attained between the realms where ideologies have grown and resulted in mounting tensions between them. Upon the arrival of a mysterious adversary, Liu Kang realizes that all the realms are in danger and that his new timeline and all of reality are in grave danger.

Mortal Kombat 1 Guide to the Brutality

We have listed in this Mortal Kombat 1 Guide all the Fatalities and how to perform them in Mortal Kombat 1. This list includes playable characters as well as the newly introduced mechanic, Kameo Fighters, that can easily help you turn the tide of battle to your favor. Within this list, they are segregated into the characters in the game with the required buttons as well as the distance that is necessary to perform these particular moves. These moves will be in PlayStation control language but, you can translate them as follows:

PlayStation Xbox Nintendo Switch Triangle Button Y Button X Button X Button A Button B Button Square Button X Button Y Button Circle Button B Button A Button R1 Button RB Button R Button L1 Button LB Button L Button R2 Button RT Button ZR Button L2 Button LT Button ZL Button

Ashrah

Heavenly Light Distance : Mid Input : Down, Forward, Down, Triangle Button

Ashrah's Second Fatality

Distance: Mid

Input: Down, Down, Back, Circle Button





Baraka

Split Decision

Distance: Close Input : Back, Forward, Down, Square Button

Baraka's Second Fatality

Distance: Mid Input: Forward, Back, Down, Circle Button



Cyrax (Kameo)

Annihilation Distance : Mid Input : Forward, Back, Forward, R1 Button



Darrius (Kameo)

Armed & Dangerous Distance : Mid Input : Down, Back, Forward, R1 Button



Frost (Kameo)

Breaking Point Distance : All Input : Back, Down, Back, R1 Button



General Shao

Spin Cycle

Distance: Mid Input : Back, Forward, Down, Square Button

General Shao's Second Fatality Distance : Mid Input : Down, Forward, Back, Square Button



Geras

Sand Storm Distance : Mid Input : Forward, Down, Down, Circle Button

Geras' Second Fatality Distance : Close Input : Down, Forward, Back, Square



Goro (Kameo)

Prince of Pain Distance: Close Input: Back, Forward, Down, R1 Button



Havik

Atomic Heart Distance : Close Input : Down, Forward, Down, Circle Button

Havik's Second Fatality Distance : Mid Input : Forward, Back, Down, Triangle Button



Jax (Kameo)

Big Boot Distance : Far Input : Down, Forward, Down, R1 Button



Johnny Cage

Hollywood Walk of Pain Distance : Close Input : Forward, Back, Down, Triangle Button

Johnny Cage's Second Fatality Distance : Far Input : Forward, Down, Back, Circle Button



Kano (Kameo)

Heart Ripper Distance : Mid Input : Back, Down, Forward, Circle Button



Kenshi Takahashi

Blended Distance : Close Input : Forward, Back, Down, Triangle Button

Kenshi's Second Fatality Distance : Far Input : Back, Down, Back, Square Button



Kitana

Royal Blender Distance : Mid Input : Down, Forward, Down, Circle Button

Kitana's Second Fatality Distance : Close Input: Down, Down, Back, Circle Button



Kung Lao

Lao'd And Clear Distance : Mid Input : Back, Forward, Back, Circle Button

Kung Lao's Second Fatality Distance : Close

Input : Back, Down, Down, X Button



Kung Lao (Kameo)

Klean Kut Distance : Mid Input : Forward, Back, Forward, R1 Button



Li Mei

Roman Candle Distance : Mid Input : Forward, Back, Forward, X Button

Li Mei's Second Fatality Distance : Close Input : Back, Forward, Down, Circle Button



Liu Kang

Twin Dragon Distance : Close Input : Down, Forward, Back, Circle Button

Spaghettification Distance : Close Input: Back, Forward, Back, X Button



Mileena

Appetizer Distance: Close Input: Back, Forward, Back, Square Button

Mileena's Second Fatality Distance : Close Input : Down, Forward, Back, X Button



Motaro (Kameo)

Brain Blast Distance : Mid Input : Forward, Down, Down, R1 Button



Nitara

Vaeternus KomBAT Distance : Mid Input : Down, Down, Back, Square Button

Nitara's Second Fatality Distance : Mid Input : Back, Down, Back, Circle Button



Raiden

The Storm's Arrival Distance : Close Input : Back, Forward, Back, Triangle Button

Raiden's Second Fatality Distance : Far Input : Down, Forward, Back, Square Button



Rain

The Red Sea Distance : Close Input : Down, Down, Back, Circle Button

Rain's Second Fatality Distance : Mid Input : Down, Down, Back, Triangle Button



Reiko

The Impaler Distance : Mid Input : Down, Down, Back, Triangle Button

Reiko's Second Fatality Distance : Close Input : Back, Down, Down, Circle Button



Reptile

Indigestion Distance : Mid Input : Forward, Back, Down, Circle Button

Reptile's Second Fatality Distance : Jump Input : Forward, Down, Back, X Button



Sareena (Kameo)

Inner Demon Distance : Mid Input : Back, Down, Down, R1 Button



Scorpion

Eye-Palling Victory Distance: Mid Input: Down, Forward, Back, R1 Button

Killer Klones from Netherrealm Distance : Any Input : Back, Forward, Back, Triangle Button



Scorpion (Kameo)

Toasty!!! Distance : Mid Input : Down, Forward, Down, R1 Button



Sektor (Kameo)

Kompactor Distance : Mid Input : Back, Forward, Back, R1 Button



Shujinko (Kameo)

Five Point Strike Distance : Mid Input : Down, Back, Down, R1 Button



Sindel

Hair Comes Trouble Distance : Mid Input : Down, Back, Down, Square Button

Sindel's Second Fatality Distance : Mid Input : Back, Forward, Back, Triangle Button



Smoke

Hazed and Infused Distance : Any Input : Back, Forward, Down, Square Button

Smoke's Second Fatality Distance : Any Input : Down, Forward, Back, Triangle Button



Sonya Blade (Kameo)

Kiss Distance : Far Input : Back, Forward, Down, R1 Button



Stryker (Kameo)

Safety Vest Distance : Mid Input : Forward, Down, Forward, R1 Button



Sub-Zero

Hairline Fracture Distance : Close Input : Forward, Down, Down, Triangle Button

Brain Freeze Distance : Close Input : Forward, Back, Down, Circle Button



Sub-Zero (Kameo)

Spine Rip Distance : Mid Input : Forward, Down, Forward, R1 Button



Tanya

Helping Hands Distance : Close Input : Down, Back, Down, X Button

Tanya's Second Fatality Distance : Jump Input : Back, Forward, Down, Triangle Button



Performing Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1 can be intimidating, but by understanding the basic principles of the attack as well as knowing the buttons by heart, you can make the most of the game with these immensely brutal and insane moves. Remember that you will be playing a lot of different characters in Mortal Kombat 1's Story Mode that we shared in an article, so you will need to familiarize yourself with everyone that you will be utilizing in the game. It's not enough to know master and perfect one character but that is a good start. Don't worry, sooner or later, you will get to perform these fatalities with insane speed and impeccable timing. One thing's for sure, once you figure out the trick, you will definitely be there to “Finish Him!” in the battle of power and might.

