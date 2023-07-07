The latest Mortal Kombat 1 trailer shows off characters from the Lin Kuei, including favorites such as Smoke, Rain, and more.

During the initial trailers, the only Lin Kuei ninjas in the roster we had confirmation for were Sub-Zero and Skorpion. This had players wondering if they would be more of the Lin Kuei ninjas to the game, be it in their human or cyborg form. Now, with the latest trailer, we know who else is coming to the game.

The trailer starts by showing Sub-Zero's fighting moves, as well as a Skorpion Kameo. Perhaps the most interesting part of the trailer was how players could use Skorpion's iconic pull defensively. The Skorpion Kameo could pull the player away from their enemy quickly, creating a big distance. Then, the trailer introduced another known Lin Kuei Ninja: Smoke.

Smoke, who normally appears in his Cyborg form, appears in his human form in Mortal Kombat 1. His playstyle appears to focus on his knife play and quick movement, allowing him to launch a flurry of blows at their enemy. Additionally, the trailer introduced the cyborg ninja Cyrax as yet another Kameo fighter. His gimmick seems to center around explosives, which launch his enemies in various directions. The trailer also introduces Sektor as a Kameo Fighter, using his portal powers and missiles to help the player.

Perhaps the biggest surprise to many was that Rain was going to be a base game roster character in Mortal Kombat 1. In recent Mortal Kombat games, Rain was either an NPC or a DLC character. As such, his appearance as a part of the main roster came as a surprise to many. Not only that, but his fighting style is different. Previously, Rain would use Zi Ran Men alongside swords when fighting. In this game, however, he uses a staff and primarily focuses on using water-based attacks to keep enemies away. This surprised people just as much as his appearance, as it is very different from usual.

The final reveal in the trailer was yet another Kameo fighter, Frost. Frost was seen throwing ice daggers and stabbing the enemy with their feet encased in ice. The trailer ends with Smoke's Fatality, which has him chopping off his opponent's arms before placing a bomb in their mouth that blows off their jaw.

Smoke and Rain are the newest additions to the game's main roster, bringing the total known characters to twelve. Cyrax, Sektor, and Frost also add to the Kameo Fighters list, bringing the total to nine.

On the story side, the trailer shows Fire God Liu Kang asking Sub Zero and Skorpion for help in defending the Earth Realm. It also shows Sub-Zero saying that they, the Lin Kuei, should help in leading the Earth Realm instead of just defending it. This has led to speculations that Sub-Zero might be one of the game's antagonists, or at least will become one at a later part in the game. What's known for sure, however, is that Rain and Liu Kang seem to be on opposite sides, as Liu Kang sent the Lin Kuei ninjas to infiltrate Rain's stronghold to figure out what he is planning.

That's all the information we got from the latest Mortal Kombat 1 Lin Kuei trailer. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.