Diehard NBA fans, regardless of where the roots of their fandom stem from, love reminiscing about players they grew up watching. There are few better feelings than remembering an old-school player that has either escaped your memory or been lost to time. Sometimes, these forgotten NBA players were stars on bad teams that didn't get a lot of attention, and other times, they are niche role players from your favorite team that fans of other teams may not have even known during their respective playing days.

Regardless of why time has passed these players by, we wanted to ask ChatGPT who the most forgotten players ever are. So, check out the gallery to see what artificial intelligence had to say. We at ClutchPoints provided our own analysis on ChatGPT's rankings.

1. Sidney Moncrief

ChatGPT summary: Sidney Moncrief was one of the most versatile and skilled guards of his time, excelling on both ends of the floor. His ability to lock down opponents defensively and contribute offensively made him one of the league’s best two-way players. However, his career was overshadowed by contemporaries like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, and he never won an NBA title. His lack of a championship run, combined with injuries later in his career, has relegated him to a forgotten figure in NBA history, despite his significant individual accolades.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Being underrated and forgotten might go hand in hand because ChatGPT also ranked Sidney Moncrief as the most underrated player in NBA history. Moncrief was the inaugural winner of the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award, and he remains the only guard to be named the best defensive player in the league twice. Perhaps that is why he is forgotten; because he thrived more so on the less glamorous side of the ball than on offense.

Additionally, Moncrief had a relatively short prime. He made five straight All-Star Games and was in the top 10 of MVP voting in all five of those years, but his production fell off of a cliff once he turned 29 and started to deal with injuries. His Milwaukee Bucks were a solid team, but it was Magic Johnson's Los Angeles Lakers, Larry Bird's Boston Celtics, and Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls that really helped popularize the sport of basketball in the '80s, and, therefore, Moncrief and his team weren't in the limelight as much.

ChatGPT summary: Webber was one of the most talented power forwards of his generation, combining passing, scoring, and rebounding in a way that was unique for his position. However, his career is often remembered for missed opportunities, particularly his Kings' teams that were incredibly close to a championship but ultimately fell short, notably in the 2002 Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. The lack of postseason success combined with his short tenure with each of his teams led to a degree of obscurity in the broader historical context, despite his brilliance on the court.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Chris Webber had a modern skill set that was ahead of its time. He put up big numbers his entire career, and he even led the Sacramento Kings – one of the worst NBA franchises ever – to really there only era of sustained success. The fact that Webber played for so many teams probably doesn't help his legacy, though.

He was drafted first overall in 1993 by the Orlando Magic, but he was soon traded to the Golden State Warriors. He only lasted one year before being moved to the Washington Bullets, though. That all came before his Kings tenure, and stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, and again with the Warriors followed him. For whatever reason, Webber seems to be more remembered as a part of the Fab Five Michigan team in college and for his broadcasting career than he gets remembered for his great NBA career.

3. Rik Smits

ChatGPT summary: The “Dutch Destroyer” was a key figure in the Indiana Pacers’ success in the late 1990s and early 2000s, notably playing alongside Reggie Miller and other significant players. Smits' soft touch, high basketball IQ, and solid post moves made him a difficult matchup, but his slow pace and the Pacers’ reliance on Miller and their defense often meant that Smits didn’t receive the credit he deserved. The 2000 NBA Finals appearance was the pinnacle of his career, but it came at a time when the team was still overshadowed by the Lakers’ star power, and Smits’ role didn’t generate as much attention as it could have.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Shaquille O'Neal has mentioned before that it was Rik Smits – not any of the number of Hall of Famers he has played – who was the toughest matchup he faced during his career. Because he played during a time where there when so many legendary centers, Smits didn't rack up a lot of accolades or develop that impressive of a resume (only one All-Star nod), but he could certainly compete with the best of the best at the five position.

The Dunking Dutchman gave opponents fits on both sides of the ball due to his huge frame (7-foot-4). He could protect the rim, he could score inside, and he had better footwork and mobility than you'd expect for someone his size. Smits' career averages of 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game are solid, but nothing to write home about. Had nerve damage in his feet not plagued him throughout his career, he likely would have been more dominant in the statistical department, which would have, in turn, made his career more memorable.

4. Brandon Roy

ChatGPT summary: Roy was on track to become one of the best shooting guards of the 2000s before knee injuries derailed his career prematurely. In his prime, Roy was a dominant scorer, a clutch performer, and an efficient all-around player who could do it all. He led a Blazers team that was positioned to be a championship contender, but his early retirement due to chronic knee problems (he only played six seasons) caused him to fade from public memory. His potential is a major “what could have been” in NBA history, and many forget just how exciting and skilled he was in those first few seasons.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Brandon Roy is one of the biggest “what-ifs” in NBA history, and perhaps that is why he has become forgotten. Had he reached his fullest potential, Roy would certainly be remembered with the best of them because his skill level was that high.

Roy was freakishly athletic but had incredible dribble combinations and an impressive bucket-getting ability to boot. However, injuries stole what could have been a great career. Roy only had three seasons playing more than 60 games, and all in all, his career only lasted six seasons. He even had to miss the entirety of 2011-12. The 2007 Rookie of the Year was on the path to stardom, but like many of the Portland Trail Blazers other most important draft picks, the injury bug got the best of him. Without said injuries, Roy might have had a Hall of Fame career.

5. Dennis Johnson

ChatGPT summary: Dennis Johnson was a critical piece of some of the NBA’s most successful teams, particularly the 1980s Boston Celtics, alongside Larry Bird and Robert Parish. Known for his defense, leadership, and clutch performances, Johnson was a two-way guard who earned his place in championship history. However, his relatively low profile compared to other Celtics stars like Bird or Kevin McHale has led to his contributions being somewhat underappreciated. His leadership on the court was indispensable to the Celtics’ success, but his unflashy style and the era in which he played (when other stars often dominated the narrative) has resulted in him being forgotten by many.

ClutchPoints' analysis: All Dennis Johnson did was contribute to great basketball teams. He was one of the best players on the Seattle SuperSonics when they appeared in two NBA Finals, and he even won the championship with them. Then he was a key figure for some really solid Phoenix Suns teams. Finally, he was a starter for the Boston Celtics dynasty, and he won two more championships with that team.

Johnson was never the clear-cut first option, though, so he was always outshined by bigger names. Gus Williams and Jack Sikma were on his SuperSonics teams, and he played alongside Truck Robinson, Walter Davis, and Larry Nance on the Suns. He obviously didn't have the notoriety of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, or Robert Parish on the Celtics, either.

Playing second or third fiddle on great teams is perhaps more important than being a star on a bad team, though. It isn't like Johnson was just some role player, either. He was a truly great player who was in MVP conversations in Seattle and Phoenix and who established himself as one of the best defensive players in the NBA during his time in Boston. Johnson went to five All-Star Games, he won a Finals MVP, and he made nine All-Defensive teams. Johnson should come up more often in debates about the greatest point guards ever.

6. Zydrunas Ilgauskas

ChatGPT summary: Ilgauskas was one of the more skilled centers of his era, particularly known for his unique combination of size and shooting touch (particularly for a big man). Despite his strong individual performances and being a consistent starter for years, he’s largely forgotten due to playing during an era where big men weren’t as celebrated unless they were dominant in the traditional sense. His most significant contributions came as a complementary piece to LeBron James during the Cavs’ early playoff runs, but his relatively low-profile nature and the dominance of LeBron often meant he was overlooked in the grand scheme of things.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Fans like to claim that LeBron James had no help during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. While he might not have been surrounded by the megastars that he has since played with like Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis, he did have some solid players to help him out in his early days.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas is one such player. Big Z was a 7-foot-3 monster from Lithuania. They both departed the Cavaliers during the same time (2010), but Ilgauskas had been playing in Cleveland since 1996. During that time, he became the franchise's all-time leader in blocked shots. (1,269). That is pretty impressive, considering other great big men, including Hot Rod Williams, Larry Nance, and Brad Daugherty, played for the team.

The two-time All-Star wasn't only a defensive force, though. His size allowed him to score inside, but he was a surprisingly good mid-range jump shooter, too. Dirk Nowitzki is credited with popularizing Europeans thriving in the NBA, but Ilgauskas played at the same time and deserves some of the credit as well.

7. Terry Porter

ChatGPT summary: Porter was an excellent point guard during his prime with the Portland Trail Blazers, especially in the early 1990s when they made it to the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992. His scoring and playmaking were crucial for the Blazers’ success, but he was overshadowed by the bigger personalities on the team like Clyde Drexler. Despite being one of the league’s top point guards during his peak, he never quite received the recognition he deserved outside of the Pacific Northwest.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Terry Porter in the '80s/'90s had a very similar career to Andre Iguodala in the 2000s/2010s. Porter had a long, 17-year career (two seasons shy of Iguodala), the first half of which he was a fringe star, and the back half of which he was a veteran role player.

Porter actually made two All-Star games in comparison to Iguodala's one. He didn't have the same championship success, although he did play in the NBA Finals twice. He even just missed out on championship glory twice with the San Antonio Spurs, as he joined the team the season after they won a ring and he retired the year before they won another. During his career, Porter's teams were always a threat, though. He only failed to make the postseason once in his entire career.

Porter was the Robin to Clyde Drexler's Batman, so a lot of fans have forgotten about him. We think he is the most forgotten player of everyone that ChatGPT listed in this ranking, which is crazy because he had both a productive and a long career, and his teams were always in the spotlight.

8. Muggsy Bogues

ChatGPT summary: Muggsy Bogues was an anomaly in the NBA—standing at just 5’3” (160 cm), he was one of the shortest players to ever compete at the highest level. Despite his size, Bogues was an elite defender and a tremendous playmaker who helped keep the Charlotte Hornets competitive in the 1990s. However, his height meant he often didn’t get the recognition he deserved, especially considering his impressive career longevity and consistency. He is largely forgotten in the broader NBA landscape, but for fans of that era, Bogues' heart and skill were impossible to overlook.

ClutchPoints' analysis: Muggsy Bogues is really only remembered for being the shortest NBA player ever, as the point guard only stood 5-foot-3. Bogues was so much more than just a short guy, though, and he really had an impressive career, regardless of his size. Bogues played 14 seasons in the NBA, 10 of which were with the Charlotte Hornets.

He was a great assist man and a sneaky defender. He ranked top seven in assists in six straight seasons and also was top 10 in steals in three of those years. For his career, he averaged 7.6 assists per game. We recently ranked the Hornets as one of the worst franchises in NBA history, so perhaps that is one reason Bogues has been forgotten since his playing days. It is hard for people who didn't watch him play to understand how/why Bogues was good, which has led to him catching some flack in modern basketball dialogue. The undersized guard played with incredible heart and was impressively strong, and he deserves to be remembered as a NBA player, not as just a short NBA player.