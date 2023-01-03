By XC Enriquez · 6 min read

The Steam Deck has had a successful first year and quickly adapted to its intended use and beyond. Check out the most played Steam Deck Games of 2022.

Best Steam Deck Games 2022

No Man’s Sky

Developed and Published by: Hello Games

“Inspired by the adventure and imagination that we love from classic science-fiction, No Man’s Sky presents you with a galaxy to explore, filled with unique planets and lifeforms, and constant danger and action.

In No Man’s Sky, every star is the light of a distant sun, each orbited by planets filled with life, and you can go to any of them you choose. Fly smoothly from deep space to planetary surfaces, with no loading screens, and no limits. In this infinite procedurally generated universe, you’ll discover places and creatures that no other players have seen before – and perhaps never will again.”

No Man’s Sky, an open world space exploration game, has redeemed itself from its failed release in 2016. Major updates have fixed bugs and added a significant amount of content since. The game is particularly well-suited for the Steam Deck as exploring its procedurally generated universe is a good way to pass the time outdoors. In October 2022, No Man’s Sky was also ported to the Nintendo Switch, allowing players to further enjoy the game on a handheld device. The journey of No Man’s Sky on portable devices is just beginning, as a port for No Man’s Sky is currently in development for iPadOS.

Vampire Survivors

Developed and Published by: Poncle

“Vampire Survivors is a time survival game with minimalistic gameplay and roguelite elements.

Hell is empty, the devils are here, and there’s no place to run or hide. All you can do is survive as long as you can until death inevitably puts an end to your struggles. Gather gold in each run to buy upgrades and help the next survivor.”

Vampire Survivors, released in October 2022, has been widely successful and has brought about a new genre of games. Its combination of roguelike and bullet hell elements, along with simple controls, make for enjoyable and bite-size gameplay sessions that typically last 15-30 minutes at most. Straightforward and undemanding controls plus short playtime make Vampire Survivors a perfect game for playing on the Steam Deck. The roguelike element of the game also means that it has insane replayability.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Developed by: Insomniac Games & Nixxes Software

Published by: PlayStation PC LLC

“Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC introduces an experienced Peter Parker who’s fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. Play as an experienced Peter Parker, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. Web-swing through vibrant neighborhoods and defeat villains with epic takedowns.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, originally released in 2018 as a PlayStation exclusive, was ported to Steam in 2022. It works surprisingly well on the platform and is augmented by the unique integration features of the Steam Deck. The game is a great title overall and is especially satisfying to play with the Steam Deck’s stick controls. The versatility of being able to play on PC as well adds to the enjoyment of the game.

Persona 5 Royal

Developed by: ATLUS

Published by: Sega

“Don the mask and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they stage grand heists, infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways!”

Persona 5 Royal, an enhanced rerelease of Persona 5 released in 2020, added extra story and gameplay content. It became available for Steam in October and was also ported to the Nintendo Switch. As a PlayStation exclusive, Persona 5 Royal found success which carried over to other platforms. It was ported to the Nintendo Switch, making it a good fit for the Steam Deck as well.

Persona 5 Royal is a JRPG title, which means that inputs do not need to be precise – one of the main concerns for a handheld console. It also has about a hundred hours of content, and it being on the Steam Deck and playing on the go makes it easier for players to chip into this game’s massive completion time. Like Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Persona 5 Royal is another example of a former PlayStation exclusive that found success on Steam and its handheld console.

Hades

Developed and Published by: Supergiant Games

“Hades is a god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant’s critically acclaimed titles, including the fast-paced action of Bastion, the rich atmosphere and depth of Transistor, and the character-driven storytelling of Pyre.”

Hades, the 2020 title from Supergiant Games, is an adventure out of hell inspired by Greek mythology. The second roguelike title in this list, Hades requires more precise inputs than Vampire Survivors. However, it already performs well enough on controllers, so what’s stopping Hades from being successful for the Steam Deck? The answer, apparently, is nothing. Fans can expect the recently announced sequel, Hades II, to be a better version of its predecessor.

Cyberpunk 2077

Developed and Published by: CD PROJEKT RED

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival. Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?”

Cyberpunk 2077 shares an identical redemption story with no Man’s Sky, slowly but surely reclaiming itself after a bug-ridden release in 2020. Soon, the only way to play this open world single player game from CD PROJEKT RED on a handheld is through the Steam Deck as the discontinuation of Google Stadia is nigh.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developed and Published by: CD PROJEKT RED

“You are Geralt of Rivia, mercenary monster slayer. Before you stands a war-torn, monster-infested continent you can explore at will. Your current contract? Tracking down Ciri — the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the shape of the world.”

Stray

Developed by: BlueTwelve Studio

Published by: Annapurna Interactive

“Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city.

Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures.”

ELDEN RING

Developed by: FromSoftware Inc.

Published by: FromSoftware Inc. & Bandai Namco Entertainment

Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.

Cult of the Lamb

Developed by: Massive Monster

Published by: Devolver Digital

“Cult of the Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name. Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland Followers and spread your Word to become the one true cult.”

Red Dead Redemption II

Developed and Published by: Rockstar Games

“Winner of over 175 Game of the Year Awards and recipient of over 250 perfect scores, RDR2 is the epic tale of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the infamous Van der Linde gang, on the run across America at the dawn of the modern age. Also includes access to the shared living world of Red Dead Online.”