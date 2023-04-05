Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Scoring 40 points in the NBA is an incredible feat. It often validates a player’s superstardom in the league. However, there are cases when an unexpected player suddenly drops at least 40 points out of nowhere to catch everyone off guard. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 most surprising NBA players to score over 40 points.

10. Andrea Bargnani

15 years ago today, Andrea Bargnani was selected 1st overall pick by the #Raptors. His career-high in points was 41 against #Knicks at MSG who then traded for him in 2013. Do you think Bargnani would have been a perennial star if he was drafted in this era? #NBATBT pic.twitter.com/H00IAS63oq — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) June 28, 2021

As the first overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Andrea Bargnani is known as one of the biggest international busts in recent memory. Nevertheless, he decided to play like a first-overall pick at least once in a game against the Knicks in the 2010-2011 season. Bargnani dropped 41 points on 16 of 24 shooting from the field overall but his efforts went to waste after the Knicks won 113-110.

9. Rodrigue Beaubois

13 year ago, Rodrigue Beaubois scored 40-Points & went 9-11 on 3’s as a Rookie for the Mavericks. No Dallas rookie, not even Luka, has scored 40 since. — Mavs @ Warriors tonight – 7:30 pic.twitter.com/jpfQiyaxuU — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) February 4, 2023

Rodrigue Beaubois carved out a solid NBA career as a backup guard for the Mavericks. While he was a great rotational piece, no one really expected Beaubois to be a scoring threat. But in his rookie season, Beaubois decided to suddenly detonate for 40 points in a 111-90 victory over the Warriors. It was certainly surprising given that the former Mavs guard only averaged 7.1 points per game during the season. Moreover, his 40-point explosion as a rookie wasn’t even replicated by the great Luka Doncic during the latter’s rookie year.

8. Jordan Crawford

Jordan Crawford with a 41-point night. (2014) pic.twitter.com/O3mGYfHgO7 — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) June 28, 2020

During his NBA career, Jordan Crawford wasn’t really known as a star. However, he did have a reputation for being a hardcore isolation scorer. Nevertheless, he had a big night against the Denver Nuggets where he exploded for a career-high 41 points in just 41 minutes. Unfortunately, that was the first and only time he reached that mark. In fact, it won’t be long before Crawford found himself out of the league despite a remarkable scoring performance.

7. Charlie Villanueva

March 26th, 2006: Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) pours in a career-high 48 points against the Bucks This 48 point performance is still a rookie Raptors record #UConn pic.twitter.com/avi8EneLaJ — Huskies in the Pros (@HuskyPros) March 26, 2022

While Charlie Villanueva last made waves for having his toilet stolen, he did once play well enough to score 48 points as a rookie when the Raptors took on the Bucks. In the game, he shot 20 for 32 from the field overall to claim the franchise scoring record for a rookie. However, Villanueva was just one of those players who couldn’t maintain that high level of play.

6. Cam Thomas

40+ points in three consecutive games 🔥@24_camthomas, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/5bKl95poRq — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 8, 2023

With Kevin Durant headed to Phoenix in a blockbuster trade just before the deadline, the Nets needed to fill the gap especially after also losing Kyrie Irving prior to KD’s departure. Fortunately, it was Cam Thomas who stepped up to the plate. Thomas dropped at least 40 points in three consecutive games, finishing with 44, 47, and 43 points since KD left the Nets. After mostly coming off the bench throughout his career, Thomas’ scoring run has been a welcome sight for the Nets’ rebuilding stage.

5. Brandon Jennings

13 YEARS AGO TODAY 🔥

Brandon Jennings in his 7th NBA game: 55 PTS (21/34 FG, 7/8 3PT, 6/8 FT), 5 REB, 5 AST in 3 QUARTERS after going scoreless (0/3 FG) in the 1st quarter!pic.twitter.com/UzSuMZdSk9 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 14, 2022

We all know how Brandon Jennings’s career went for naught due to injuries. However, during his spectacular rookie year, Jennings caught fire in a game against the Warriors. The former Bucks guard exploded for 55 points en route to a 129-125 victory, all of which were scored in the final three quarters after going scoreless in the first. Shooting 62% from the field, Jennings also made seven of his eight shots from beyond the arc.

4. Andre Miller

The time Andre Miller dropped 52 points on the Mavericks! (2010) #RipCity pic.twitter.com/7EmbUUCTve — TBH (@ThrowbackHoops_) August 23, 2021

Andre Miller carved out a reputation as one of the most durable players in the NBA. However, being a scorer wasn’t one of them. But, despite being known as a pure point guard, Miller caught everyone off guard after dropping 52 points in a 114-112 overtime victory over the Mavericks. At an efficient rate, Miller shot a whopping 71% from the field overall.

Throwback to Terrence Ross career high 51 Point Game. Most random 50 point game of all-time? pic.twitter.com/XhGgd1uRVR — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 12, 2018

While we all know Terrence Ross can score, it’s hard to expect much more for a guy who can barely average 10 points per game. Nevertheless, Ross suddenly decided to score ruthlessly against the Clippers, finishing with a career-high 51 points. He shot 55% from the field and made 10 threes in the game. Unfortunately, his efforts went for naught after the Clippers escaped with a 126-118 win.

2. Tony Delk

On this date in 2001, old friend Tony Delk drops 53 on the Sacramento Kings. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/AOogwf5lAj — Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) January 2, 2023

Tony Delk averaged only 12.3 points per game during the 2000-2001 season. However, he suddenly went on a scoring tear in a game against the Kings. Despite not making any threes, Delk finished with a career-high 53 points while shooting 74% from the field. Unfortunately, the Kings spoiled Delk’s 53-point effort after outsourcing the Suns in overtime with a 121-117 victory.

7 YEARS AGO TODAY

The NBA made Corey Brewer take a "random" drug test after he put up 51 PTS (19/30 FG) & 6 STL vs the Houston Rockets. His previous career-high was 29. pic.twitter.com/HTunogiww8 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 11, 2021

While he was still playing in the NBA, Corey Brewer was a reliable spark plug off the bench who averaged 12.3 points per game during the 2013-2014 season. While we know he could score 29 points in a game, no one expected that he was capable of turning in a 51-point outing. With Brewer’s unlikely explosion, the Timberwolves were able to snatch a 112-110 win over the Rockets.