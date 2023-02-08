Kyrie Irving who? The polarizing point guard, now with the Dallas Mavericks, threw a wrench into the Nets’ plans when he demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week. The Nets, perhaps fed up with Irving’s antics, granted him his wish. However, trading away a player of Irving’s caliber could do nothing but hurt a team’s chances of winning a championship, as small as that may have been with him in town. But at the very least, the Nets look like they have another star in the making in Cam Thomas after the young guard’s inexplicable three-game stretch.

After scoring 43 points in a 116-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Thomas became the youngest player in NBA history to score 40 or more points in three consecutive games, per ESPN Stats & Info. The previous youngest was Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who scored 40 or more in five straight games from April 7 to April 14, 1997.

With Kevin Durant remaining out until at least the All-Star break, there’s no telling just how high Cam Thomas can fly. Even with the impending arrival of Spencer Dinwiddie, Thomas has played well enough to warrant the kind of ball-dominance he has shown over the past three games.

It’s incredible how well Cam Thomas has turned his season around. From slotting in and out of the rotation and playing most of his minutes in garbage time to becoming this deadly a scoring option for the in-flux Nets?

Perhaps the 21-year old guard truly was onto something when he changed his Instagram bio to “#freeCT ⛓️”. Just take a gander on how a freed version of the explosive scoring guard can light up the scoreboard. And who knows, maybe he could be the secondary star that Kevin Durant needs?