Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures is one of the events added to Genshin Impact on Version 4.2. The event features the diver Freminet in his journey to create Thelxie for his client. In making Thelxie, he will require the Traveler's help with some things. One such thing is Motherboard Troubleshooting. If you're stuck in the event, don't worry. Here is our guide for Day 1 of the Motherboard Troubleshooting event in Genshin Impact, which covers levels 1 and 2.

Motherboard Troubleshooting Day 1

The event ends on December 11, 2023, at 3:59 AM server time. Make sure to finish the event and collect all of the rewards before the event ends.

Motherboard Troubleshooting Basics

For starters, let's talk about how the event works. The event's main goal is to connect the signal source to its designated endpoint. Players are presented with a 7 x 7 grid, which contains a signal source, a signal endpoint, as well as some special features which we will talk about in a while. If you've played any pipe-connecting games before, it's quite similar to that. Players have a limited amount of Equippable Circuits, so they must endeavor to use as few Circuits as possible.

As mentioned above, there are some special features to this event. This includes switches that activate pathways and more. We will be bringing them up as we go along. Now, without further ado, let's dive into our guide for Day 1's Levels 1 and 2.

Motherboard Troubleshooting Level 1 – Basic Circuit Structure

Equippable Circuit Limit: 10

Component Functions

Broken Circuits: When the signal passes through the inductive switch, the broken circuits of the corresponding color on the motherboard will be connected. You will have broken circuits of at most two different colors in one test.

Unsolved Motherboard

Solution

Circuit length: 6

Motherboard Troubleshooting Level 2 – Beginner Open/Closed Principle

Equippable Circuit Limit: 15

Component Functions:

Broken Circuits: When the signal passes through the inductive switch, the broken circuits of the corresponding color on the motherboard will be connected. You will have broken circuits of at most two different colors in one test.

Multi-Circuits: While debugging, there will be two different colored sets corresponding to signal sources and endpoints. When all signal sources have been connected to the endpoints of the corresponding color, then this circuit debugging will be judged successful.

Unsolved Motherboard

Solution

Circuit Length: 12

That's all for our guide on Day 1 of the Motherboard Troubleshooting Event in Genshin Impact, which covers Levels 1 and 2. Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC via the Standalone Launcher or the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.