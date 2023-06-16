Popular YouTuber MrBeast, known for his extravagant giveaways and collaborations with celebrities, recently encountered a setback during one of his wild competitions. The social media sensation, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, had organized an Olympic-style challenge on a newly purchased property in North Carolina, which included participants from various countries, TMZ reports.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the competition involved a running event with hurdles and obstacles. However, things took a turn for the worse as several contestants ended up getting injured during the course of the challenge. While specific details about the injuries remain undisclosed, a representative for MrBeast confirmed that there were three “minor medical issues” among the nearly 200 participants.

The representative clarified that MrBeast was working on an upcoming video featuring athletic challenges and that the team had taken appropriate measures to address the injuries. Filming has reportedly resumed, suggesting that any potential risks have been mitigated.

With over 160 million subscribers on YouTube, MrBeast holds the distinction of being the most subscribed-to individual on the platform. As a result, the release of the video capturing the event is anticipated to attract a substantial audience.

While MrBeast is widely recognized for his philanthropic acts and entertaining content, this incident serves as a reminder that even seemingly fun and thrilling challenges can carry inherent risks. The safety and well-being of participants should always remain a top priority, and it is crucial for organizers to implement proper precautions to prevent injuries.

As the video documenting the competition prepares for release, fans and followers of MrBeast eagerly await its arrival. However, in light of the injuries sustained by contestants, it is expected that there will be increased scrutiny regarding the safety measures employed during such high-energy challenges.