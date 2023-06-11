Tom Brady is living the retired life, and it's a damn good one. After more than 20 years of play, the legendary New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback called it quits earlier this year. Despite being retired, though, Brady hasn't been too far from the game he dominated. During his cameo in MrBeast's latest video, it's clear that the NFL legend still has the arm talent even without too much practice.

Since he's retired now, Brady has likely not touched a football as much as he did during his playing days. The NFL legend is a football freak, but part of his the reason for his retirement was to spend time with his family away from the game. Clearly, though, old habits die hard. Brady still has immaculate form even when he's throwing from a yacht in water. Brady's “un-retirement” quip in the clip suddenly doesn't feel far-fetched.

Aside from the drone shot, Brady also had another trick shot during the video. This time, the NFL legend's target was not a machine, but a human being. Tom Brady was asked by MrBeast to throw to one of his friends, Karl Jacobs, while the latter was on a jet ski. The throw was perfect, reminding fans of his deep spirals back in the day. Unfortunately… Jacobs couldn't come down with the ball.

Of course, fans are continually joking that Tom Brady might just un-retire and return to the NFL for the third time. The star QB did buy an ownership stake for the Las Vegas Raiders, though, so that would be a potentially issue. Still, if Brady decides that he's still got that dog in him… it's clear that he's still got what it takes to be a good player in the league.