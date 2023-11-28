Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani says it's about caring about the characters as the MCU tries to build Avengers: Endgame-level hype.

The MCU has not reached Avengers: Endgame-level hype since that film came out. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani has some ideas on how they can regain that momentum.

Is bigger always better?

Speaking to The Direct, Vellani dished on the state of the MCU. “I don't know. I don't know if it's about just getting bigger and bigger and bigger. Because then, like, what's left? You know, I think it's just about making the audience care about their characters,” she confessed. “And I think they've established so many wonderful characters in the last phase of the MCU that it would be nice to see them all again and see them team up.

“I think, because there are so many new characters people want to like, start shipping people together and be like, ‘Oh seeing Kamala [Kahn] and like the Red Guardian together.' Like imagining all these pair-ups, and I think that would definitely pay off. It'll be like, you know, the next Avengers,” she continued.

In terms of the box office hauls of some of the recent MCU output have gotten, that doesn't affect Ms. Marvel herself.

“But yeah, I mean, I'm speaking as a fan like I'm still there every Thursday night. Like all the Thursday night openings of these movies — they're just like a source of happiness for me. And the commercial success honestly doesn't determine the enjoyment of a film for me,” Vellani added. “Like I judge a movie by the feeling it left me with. And yeah, I do want to leave a movie feeling a little lighter and a little happier., and I hope the audience does, too.”

Iman Vellani is fresh off of her MCU and feature film debut in The Marvels. Her Ms. Marvel character teamed up with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

The ending of The Marvels sets up Vellani for a huge MCU future. We'll see what team-ups her character gets and if the series can ever reach Avengers: Endgame-level hype again.