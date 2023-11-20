Iman Vellani has named a few team-ups she would like to see in the MCU with Ms. Marvel including Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani named some dream MCU team-ups she'd like to participate in.

Ms. Marvel x Wolverine?

Speaking to ComicBook.com for their Phase Zero podcast, Vellani spoke about her aspirations for Avengers: Secret Wars. “First of all, the budget for that film has to be insane,” she joked. “I want to say someone from Bryan Singer's X-men, but like, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine because I feel like that started a lot of my love for Marvel. I think I watchedX-Men probably before I watched any Avengers film, but I was three or however years old, so that'd be one. And then Tobey McGuire's Spider-Man, oh my God or Topher Grace, imagine!

“Anyone from that Raimi universe, I would love [to act with.] I grew up on those movies. That'd be amazing,” she added.

Of course, with the multiverse being a major part of the MCU, anything is possible. If Secret Wars has Endgame-like scale with the multiverse being a factor, some wild team-ups may be in store.

Iman Vellani got her acting start with the MCU's Ms. Marvel Disney+ series. After starring in the series, she made her film debut in The Marvels. The latest MCU film allowed Vellani's character to team up with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

In the film, the trio have their powers entangled. Every time one of them uses their powers, they swap places. They not only need to figure out why this is happening, but take on a new threat: Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). Samuel L. Jackson also returns as Nick Fury.