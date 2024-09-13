MTG Duskmourn is set to release soon, featuring four preconstructed commander decks, including Miracle Worker. Led by Aminatou, Veil Piercer, this deck mainly focuses on casting enchantments. Aminatou's special ability is to allow players to cast enchantment spells for a discounted amount of mana. Players planning to purchase the Miracle Worker precon will likely be running an enchantment deck.

The question now is, will Miracle Worker be a strong preconstructed commander deck in MTG? Here is the full deck reveal.

MTG Miracle Worker Commander Deck

MTG Duskmourn preconstructed commander decks will hit local game stores (LGS) on September 27, 2024. Each deck is expected to cost between $47 and $50, depending on the store.

For those interested in the Duskmourn precons, here's all the essential information about the upcoming Miracle Worker deck.

Commander

Aminatou, Veil Piercer

Aminatou, Veil Piercer is a four-cost (one generic, one white, one blue, and one black) legendary creature.

At the beginning of your upkeep, surveil 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Each enchantment card in your hand has miracle. Its miracle cost is equal to its mana cost reduced by {4}. (You may cast a card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it’s the first card you drew this turn.)

Looking at the contents of the Miracle Worker precon, the deck has a big chunk of enchantments. Depending on how a player wants to upgrade the deck, they may swap out a few more creatures for more enchantments if they wish to. They could also switch up the type of enchantments in the deck depending on one's playstyle.

Creatures and Other Spells in MTG Miracle Worker Deck

Here are the creatures and other spells coming to MTG Miracle Worker in no particular order.

Starfield Mystic

Starfield Mystic is a two-cost (one generic and one white) creature.

Enchantment spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Whenever an enchantment you control is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on Starfield Mystic.

Ancient Cellarspawn

Ancient Cellarspawn is a three-cost (one generic and two black) enchantment creature.

Each spell you cast that’s a Demon, Horror, or Nightmare costs {1} less to cast.

Whenever you cast a spell, if the amount of mana spent to cast it was less than its mana value, target opponent loses life equal to the difference.

Auramancer

Auramancer is a three-cost (two generic and one white) creature. When Auramancer enters, you may return target enchantment card from your graveyard to your hand.

Burnished Hart

Burnished Hart is a three-cost (three generic) artifact creature.

{3}, Sacrifice Burnished Hart: Search your library for up to two basic land cards, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Mesa Enchantress

Mesa Enchantress is a three-cost (one generic and two white) creature. Whenever you cast an enchantment spell, you may draw a card.

Moon-Blessed Cleric

Moon-Blessed Cleric is a three-cost (two generic and one white) creature. When Moon-Blessed Cleric enters, you may search your library for an enchantment card, reveal it, then shuffle and put that card on top.

The Master of Keys

The Master of Keys is a three-cost plus X (X generic mana, one white, one blue, and one black) legendary creature with Flying.

When The Master of Keys enters, put X +1/+1 counters on it and mill twice X cards.

Each enchantment card in your graveyard has escape. The escape cost is equal to the card’s mana cost plus exile three other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast cards from your graveyard for their escape cost.)

Verge Rangers

Verge Rangers is a three-cost (two generic and one white) creature with First Strike.

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

As long as an opponent controls more lands than you, you may play lands from the top of your library. (You can play a land this way only if you have an available land play remaining.)

Nightmare Shepherd

Nightmare Shepherd is a four-cost (two generic and two black) enchantment creature with Flying. Whenever another nontoken creature you control dies, you may exile it. If you do, create a token that’s a copy of that creature, except it’s 1/1 and it’s a Nightmare in addition to its other types.

Phenomenon Investigators

Phenomenon Investigators is a four-cost (two generic, one blue, and one black) creature.

As Phenomenon Investigators enters, choose Believe or Doubt.

Believe — Whenever a nontoken creature you control dies, create a 2/2 black Horror enchantment creature token.

Doubt — At the beginning of your end step, you may return a nonland permanent you own to your hand. If you do, draw a card.

Solemn Simulacrum

Solemn Simulacrum is a four-cost (four generic) artifact creature.

When Solemn Simulacrum enters, you may search your library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

When Solemn Simulacrum dies, you may draw a card.

Doomwake Giant

Doomwake Giant is a five-cost (four generic and one black) enchantment creature.

Constellation — Whenever Doomwake Giant or another enchantment you control enters, creatures your opponents control get -1/-1 until end of turn.

Ondu Spiritdancer

Ondu Spiritdancer is a five-cost (four generic and one white) creature. Whenever an enchantment you control enters, you may create a token that’s a copy of it. Do this only once each turn.

Prognostic Sphinx

Prognostic Sphinx is a five-cost (three generic and two blue) creature with Flying.

Discard a card: Prognostic Sphinx gains hexproof until end of turn. Tap it.

Whenever Prognostic Sphinx attacks, scry 3.

Soaring Lightbringer

Soaring Lightbringer is a five-cost (four generic and one white) enchantment creature with Flying.

Other enchantment creatures you control have flying.

Whenever you attack a player, create a 1/1 white Glimmer enchantment creature token that’s tapped and attacking that player.

Archetype of Imagination

Archetype of Imagination is a six-cost (four generic and two blue) enchanment creature.

Creatures you control have flying.

Creatures your opponents control lose flying and can’t have or gain flying.

Athreos, Shroud-Veiled is a six-cost (four generic, one white, and one black) legendary enchantment creature with Indestructible.

As long as your devotion to white and black is less than seven, Athreos isn’t a creature.

At the beginning of your end step, put a coin counter on another target creature.

Whenever a creature with a coin counter on it dies or is put into exile, return that card to the battlefield under your control.

Demon of Fate's Design

Demon of Fate's Design is a six-cost (four generic and two black) enchantment creature with Flying and Trample.

Once during each of your turns, you may cast an enchantment spell by paying life equal to its mana value rather than paying its mana cost.

(Two generic and One Black), Sacrifice another enchantment: Demon of Fate’s Design gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the sacrificed enchantment’s mana value.

Dream Eater

Dream Eater is a six-cost (four generic and two blue) creature with Flash and Flying. When Dream Eater enters, surveil 4. When you do, you may return target nonland permanent an opponent controls to its owner’s hand. (To surveil 4, look at the top four cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Fear of Sleep Paralysis

Fear of Sleep Paralysis is a six-cost (five generic and one blue) enchantment creature with Flying.

Eerie — Whenever Fear of Sleep Paralysis or another enchantment you control enters and whenever you fully unlock a Room, tap up to one target creature and put a stun counter on it.

Stun counters can’t be removed from permanents your opponents control. (They won’t untap if they have stun counters.)

Metamorphosis Fanatic

Metamorphosis Fanatic is a six-cost (four generic and two black) creature with Lifelink.

When Metamorphosis Fanatic enters, return up to one target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield with a lifelink counter on it.

Miracle (one generic and one black) (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it’s the first card you drew this turn.)

Arvinox, the Mind Flail

Arvinox, the Mind Flail is a seven-cost (four generic and three black) legendary enchantment creature.

It isn’t a creature unless you control three or more permanents you don’t own.

At the beginning of your end step, exile the bottom card of each opponent’s library face down. For as long as those cards remain exiled, you may look at them, you may cast permanent spells from among them, and you may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast those spells.

Brainstorm

Brainstorm is a one-cost (one blue) instant spell. Draw three cards, then put two cards from your hand on top of your library in any order.

Otherworldly Gaze

Otherworldly Gaze is a one-cost (one blue) instant spell.

Surveil 3. (Look at the top three cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Flashback (one generic and one blue) (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Ponder

Ponder is a one-cost (one blue) sorcery spell.

Look at the top three cards of your library, then put them back in any order. You may shuffle.

Draw a card.

Portent

Portent is a one-cost (one blue) sorcery spell.

Look at the top three cards of target player’s library, then put them back in any order. You may have that player shuffle.

Draw a card at the beginning of the next turn’s upkeep.

Swords to Plowshares

Swords to Plowshares is a one-cost (one white) instant spell. Exile target creature. Its controller gains life equal to its power.

Arcane Denial

Arcane Denial is a two-cost (one generic and one blue) instnat spell.

Counter target spell. Its controller may draw up to two cards at the beginning of the next turn’s upkeep.

You draw a card at the beginning of the next turn’s upkeep.

Diabolic Vision

Diabolic Vision is a two-cost (one blue and one black) sorcery spell. Look at the top five cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the rest on top of your library in any order.

Telling Time

Telling Time is a two-cost (one generic and one blue) instant spell. Look at the top three cards of your library. Put one of those cards into your hand, one on top of your library, and one on the bottom of your library.

Entreat the Angels

Entreat the Angels is a three-cost plus X and X generic mana (X generic mana, X generic mana, and three white) sorcery spell.

Create X 4/4 white Angel creature tokens with flying.

Miracle {X}{W}{W} (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it’s the first card you drew this turn.)

Read the Bones

Read the Bones is a three-cost (two generic and one black) sorcery spell. Scry 2, then draw two cards. You lose 2 life.

Thirst for Meaning

Thirst for Meaning is a three-cost (two generic and one blue) instant spell. Draw three cards. Then discard two cards unless you discard an enchantment card.

Return to Dust

Return to Dust is a four-cost (two generic and two white) instant spell. Exile target artifact or enchantment. If you cast this spell during your main phase, you may exile up to one other target artifact or enchantment.

Utter End

Utter End is a four-cost (two generic, one white, and one black) instant spell. Exile target nonland permanent.

Inkshield

Inkshield is a five-cost (three generic, one white, one black) instant spell. Prevent all combat damage that would be dealt to you this turn. For each 1 damage prevented this way, create a 2/1 white and black Inkling creature token with flying.

Time Wipe

Time Wipe is a five-cost (two generic, two white, and one blue) sorcery spell. Return a creature you control to its owner’s hand, then destroy all creatures.

Terminus

Terminus is a six-cost (four generic and two white) sorcery spell.

Put all creatures on the bottom of their owners’ libraries.

Miracle {W} (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it’s the first card you drew this turn.)

Aminatou's Augury

Aminatou's Augury is an eight-cost (six generic and two blue) sorcery spell. Exile the top eight cards of your library. You may put a land card from among them onto the battlefield. Until end of turn, for each nonland card type, you may cast a spell of that type from among the exiled cards without paying its mana cost.

Redress Fate

Redress Fate is an eight-cost (six generic and two white) sorcery spell.

Return all artifact and enchantment cards from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Miracle {3}{W} (You may cast this card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it’s the first card you drew this turn.)

Brainstone

Brainstone is a one-cost (one generic) artifact.

{2}, Tap, Sacrifice Brainstone: Draw three cards, then put two cards from your hand on top of your library in any order.

Sol Ring

Sol Ring is a one-cost (one generic) artifact.

Tap: Add two colorless mana.

Arcane Signet

Arcane Signet is a two-cost (two generic mana) artifact.

Tap: Add one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

Azorius Signet

Azorius Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

{1}, Tap: Add White and Blue.

Mind Stone

Mind Stone is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

Tap: Add one colorless mana.

{1}, Tap, Sacrifice Mind Stone: Draw a card.

Orzhov Signet

Orzhov Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact.

{1}, Tap: Add White and Black.

Commander's Sphere

Commander's Sphere is a three-cost (three generic) artifact.

Tap: Add one mana of any color in your commander's identity.

Sacrifice Commander's Sphere: Draw a card.

Mirrormade

Mirrormade is a three-cost (one generic and two blue) enchantment. You may have Mirrormade enter as a copy of any artifact or enchantment on the battlefield.

Monologue Tax

Monologue Tax is a three-cost (two generic and one white) enchantment. Whenever an opponent casts their second spell each turn, you create a Treasure token.

Timely Ward

Timely Ward is a three-cost (two generic and one white) enhantment.

You may cast Timely Ward as though it had flash if it targets a commander.

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature has indestructible.

Cast Out

Cast Out is a four-cost (three generic and one white) enchantment with Flash.

When Cast Out enters, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Cast Out leaves the battlefield.

Cycling {W} ({W}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Life Insurance

Life Insurance is a five-cost (three generic, one white, and one black) enchantment.

Extort (Whenever you cast a spell, you may pay {W/B}. If you do, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain that much life.)

Whenever a nontoken creature dies, you lose 1 life and create a Treasure token.

Sigil of the Empty Throne

Sigil of the Empty Throne is a five-cost (three generic and two white) enchantment. Whenever you cast an enchantment spell, create a 4/4 white Angel creature token with flying.

Sphere of Safety

Sphere of Safety is a five-cost (four generic and one white) enchantment. Creatures can’t attack you or planeswalkers you control unless their controller pays {X} for each of those creatures, where X is the number of enchantments you control.

Spirit-Sister's Call

Spirit-Sister's Call is a five-cost (three generic, one white, and one black) enchantment. At the beginning of your end step, choose target permanent card in your graveyard. You may sacrifice a permanent that shares a card type with the chosen card. If you do, return the chosen card from your graveyard to the battlefield and it gains “If this permanent would leave the battlefield, exile it instead of putting it anywhere else.”

The Eldest Reborn

The Eldest Reborn is a five-cost (four generic and one black) enchantment saga.

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Each opponent sacrifices a creature or planeswalker.

II — Each opponent discards a card.

III — Put target creature or planeswalker card from a graveyard onto the battlefield under your control.

Bottomless Pool // Locker Room

Bottomless Pool is a one-cost (one blue) enchantment room.

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, return up to one target creature to its owner’s hand.

Locker Room is a five-cost (four generic and one blue) enchanment room.

Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, draw a card.

Extravagant Replication

Extravagant Replication is a six-cost (four generic and two blue) enchantment. At the beginning of your upkeep, create a token that’s a copy of another target nonland permanent you control.

Shark Typhoon

Shark Typhoon is a six-cost (five generic and one blue) enchantment.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, create an X/X blue Shark creature token with flying, where X is that spell’s mana value.

Cycling {X}{1}{Blue} ({X}{1}{Blue}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

When you cycle Shark Typhoon, create an X/X blue Shark creature token with flying.

One with the Multiverse

One with the Multiverse is an eight-cost (six generic and two blue) enchantment.

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may play lands and cast spells from the top of your library.

Once during each of your turns, you may cast a spell from your hand or the top of your library without paying its mana cost.

Secret Arcade // Dusty Parlor

Secret Arcade is a five-cost (four generic and one white) enchantment room.

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Nonland permanents you control and permanent spells you control are enchantments in addition to their other types.

Dusty Parlor is a three-cost (two generic and one white) enchantment room. Whenever you cast an enchantment spell, put a number of +1/+1 counters equal to that spell’s mana value on up to one target creature.

Cramped Vents // Access Maze

Cramped Vents is a four-cost (three generic and one black) is an enchantment room.

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, this Room deals 6 damage to target creature an opponent controls. You gain life equal to the excess damage dealt this way.

Access Maze is a seven-cost (five generic and two black) enchantment room.

Once during each of your turns, you may cast a spell from your hand by paying life equal to its mana value rather than paying its mana cost.

Lands

As for the lands in the MTG Miracle Worker precon deck, it should have a total of 37 lands.

