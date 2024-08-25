Previews for the next Magic the Gathering set, Duskmourn: House of Horrors, will begin at PAX West this Saturday, August 31, as Wizards of the Coast unveil the mysterious new plane and introduce players to the weird horrors housed within.

From 2 PM to 3 PM at the Main Theater at PAX West, attendees can take a behind-the-scenes look at the latest Magic the Gathering expansion, the “First Modern Horror” set Duskmourn: House of Horrors. Duskmourn is a plane engulfed by a sentient haunted house serving as the domain of the moth demon Valgavoth (or as some might call him, the “Devouring Father.”)

Originally serving as its prison, the demon Valgavoth found a way to expand his prison to cover the entire plane. All kinds of demons, spirits, and beasties now stalk the ever-changing interiors of the haunted house. Survivors live a nomadic lifestyle to evade malevolent beings, but their numbers are dwindling as they get picked off one by one.

At PAX West, Wizards of the Coast’s Director of Communications Blake Rasmussen, Executive Producer Mike Turian, Senior Art Director Ovidio Cartagena, and Senior Game Designer Annie Sardelis present the debut of Duskmourn, a new Magic plane inspired by horror movies, games, and other media from the 1980s through modern day.

Planeswalker's Guide to Duskmourn

Players can learn more about the backdrop of the upcoming set with the Planeswalker's Guide to Duskmourn world-building article on the Magic website. In this article, players can learn about how the plane of Duskmourn came to be, and become familiar with its inhabitants: both heroes, foes, and everything in between.

Players will also get a glimpse of the new plane's geography and biomes, if you could even call them that. These information will help players orient themselves in the plane. As noted in the article, people who visit Duskmourn not knowing the dangers it possess can quickly get into trouble and immediately depart the plane – as ghosts as the house can easily pick off unknowing prey.

First Look, Preview, and Release Schedule

As the preview season for Duskmourn starts this Sunday as it debuts at PAX West, players can already see a quick glimpse of the latest expansion. Details like the new card treatments available in the set, new and returning mechanics, available products, and a couple of cards coming to the set are all available in the First Look at Duskmourn House of Horror article on the Magic website.

Players can also check out the set's key dates leading up to launch and events following pre-release as follows:

Story Begins : August 26

: August 26 Debut : August 31

: August 31 Previews Start : August 31

: August 31 MTG Arena Release : September 24

: September 24 Duskmourn: House of Horror Release : September 27

: September 27 Nightmare Bundle Release : October 18

: October 18 Prerelease Events : September 20–27

: September 20–27 Commander Party : October 4–10 and November 1–7

: October 4–10 and November 1–7 End of Year Store Championship : October 12–January 4

: October 12–January 4 WPN Trick or Treat Halloween Event : October 25–31

: October 25–31 Open House: November 1–3

Duskmourn is definitely an interesting take for a Magic the Gathering plane. We've never seen a plane before all under one roof, and Duskmourn's horror inspirations are more modern than the usual medieval, classical, or gothic takes we've seen in older sets.

However, Bloomburrow is a really tough set to follow. From fun cards to highly thematic Commander precon decks, Bloomburrow was a win from top to bottom. Duskmourn has its work cut out for it, as it will take a lot of effort to transition from the cozy feel of Bloomburrow to the horrors of this new, upcoming set.