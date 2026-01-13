A lot of great games are coming out in 2026, and we wanted to make a list of of our top 5 most anticipated games of the year. A few entries here may be of no surprise. But nevertheless, we still look forward to diving into these epic games. Without further ado, here is our top 5 most anticipated games of 2o26.

What Are Our Top 5 Most Anticipated Games of 2026?

1. Grand Theft Auto VI – Most Anticipated Games of 2026

Releases: November 2026

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5

It's a no-brainer that Rockstar's next entry in the GTA series top this list. Set to release over 13 years since the last game, GTA VI has been the most anticipated video game for a long time now.

Several delays has seen the game pushed from a 2025 release to a release now slated for November 2026. And with no news on the game in about eight months, there's some concern that we may see another delay. But even that won't stop people from lining up to play the newest entry in the series.

Grand Theft Auto VI's plot takes the player back to Vice City. You control both Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos in a “Bonnie & Clyde” themed story of love and crime. After a heist goes wrong, their blond will grow stronger than ever as they try to make it out alive.

2. Resident Evil Requiem – Most Anticipated Games of 2026

The ninth main installment in the Resident is the first new RE game since Village in 2021. But instead of wandering through spooky castles or caves, we'll be heading to the post-nuclear remains of Raccoon City.

The series seemingly had a revival when Resident Evil 7 released. The series' transition to first-person gameplay created a scarier atmosphere which pulled in more interest. But the series also retained its third-person view when Capcom released remakes of 2, 3, and 4.

Fortunately for everyone, Resident Evil Requiem allows players to use both first and third person view seamlessly. So you'll be able to enjoy the games just the way you want.

In RE Requiem, you play as Grace Ashcroft, a technical analyst for the FBI. Your task is to investigate a series of deaths at the Wrenwood Hotel in Raccoon City. Meanwhile, Leon Kennedy returns for the first time since Resident Evil 6. Their paths will likely intertwine as they both seek to end whatever madness is going down.

3. The Duskbloods – Most Anticipated Games of 2026

Releases: 2026

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch 2

From Dark Souls to Bloodborne to Elden Ring and now the Duskbloods, FromSoftware just knows how to keep audiences hooked. Not much else has been revealed about the game since it's reveal, but that's not stopping our excitement for this title.

When it comes to directing video games, Hidetaka Miyazaki never misses. And with over 20 years of experience as a director, he's become a reliable and renowned name in the game industry. And FromSoftware has proven themselves more than capable of delivering another fun souls-like experience.

In the Duskbloods, you control vampire-like characters known as Bloodsworn. The game features both PvP and PvE gameplay elements for up to eight players. So unlike Elden Ring Nightreign, you'll need to test your skills against someone real this time.

Article Continues Below

4. Marvel's Wolverine – Most Anticipated Games of 2026

Releases: 2026

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

Insomniac has delivered when it comes to making superhero games. I may not be crazy for the Marvel Spider-Man storyline, but the gameplay is downright amazing. And I think we can expect something similar for Marvel's Wolverine.

Originally announced in 2021, people have been curious about the new Wolverine game. And it wasn't until last year that we finally got a gameplay trailer. While we still don't know too much about the story, we're sure those details will become less cloudy in the future.

Perhaps what interests me most is the amount of blood seen in the game. Marvel's Spider-Man (and all of its sequels and expansions) featured nothing as gruesome as what we're seeing here. We think the change in tone is great, considering the more mature nature of the character.

5. Directive 8020 – Most Anticipated Games of 2026

From the creators of Until Dawn comes Directive 8020, another entry in the Dark Pictures Anthology. Developer Supermassive Games is not branding this new game as the start of a new season, but rather something entirely different.

Those who've played Until Dawn or any of the Dark Pictures games knows a bit about what to expect here. In the Dark Pictures, you can play solo or with friends as you control five different characters in a creepy setting. Throughout the game, you make decisions, which may or may not impact your relationship with other characters.

Some decisions can even lead to your death, and you may be prompted to complete QTEs to survive. Directive 8020 goes a bit further, making the danger a bit more prevalent this time around. Each character is equipped with a utility wrist device to help them spot and fend off potential threats.

Overall, that includes our top 5 most anticipated games of 2026. There's so many other games we look forward to playing, as 2026 hopefully shapes up to be a good year for gaming.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe