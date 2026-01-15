The EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Year (TOTY) for both Men and Women's Teams have been revealed. For those new to FC, TOTY is a yearly event in which the fans vote for their favorite players. The players who win join the TOTY roster, symbolizing their skill and popularity in the league. Therefore, we decided to list all FC 26 Team of the Year (TOTY) winners for your convenience.

The TOTYs are yours. As voted by you, introducing the #FC26 Men's Team of the Year.#TOTY pic.twitter.com/arAdvoEana — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) January 15, 2026

EA Sports FC 25 Men's Team of the Year (TOTY)

Ousmane Dembele – 97 OVR

Erling Haaland – 96 OVR

Kylian Mbappe (Captain) – 96 OVR

Declan Rice – 94 OVR

Vitinha – 95 OVR

Pedri – 95 OVR

Nuno Mendes – 97 OVR

Virgil Van Dijk – 95 OVR

William Saliba – 94 OVR

Jules Kounde – 94 OVR

Gianluigi Donarumma – 95 OVR

Many of the winners here come as no surprise, considering their skill or popularity. Kylian Mbappe was the cover of three straight FIFA games before the series became FC. and Erling Haaland is still widely popular and efficient as a scorer.

Funny enough, neither cover athlete (Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala) made the team. Of course, an shoulder injury has been plaguing Bellingham's season, while Musiala hasn't played since July 5th after being sidelined with an injury of his own.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is this the GK of the FC 26 TOTY team, replacing Emiliano Martinez from last year's list. From Serie 1 to Ligue 1, and now the Premier League, Donnarumma is still considered one of the best no matter where he plays.

Of course, it's also important to remember that is a fan vote, and not decided by the developers. Therefore, some players may be chosen depending on their popularity. Of course, everyone who was nominated has displayed a lot of skill in their career. So they're all deserving of being a part of the TOTY team.

EA Sports FC 26 Women's Team of the Year

Claudia Pina – 95 OVR

Alessia Russo – 97 OVR

Ewa Pajor – 96 OVR

Aitana Bonmati – 97 OVR

Mariona Caldentey – 96 OVR

Alexia Putellas – 95 OVR

Selma Bacha – 94 OVR

Leah Williamson – 95 OVR

Millie Bright – 94 OVR

Lucy Bronze – 95 OVR

Christiane Endler – 94 OVR

Overall, that includes the EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Year (TOTY) winners. We hope you agree with this year's list.. If not, there's always next year. As long as Ultimate Team exists, EA Sports will create new TOTY cards every year.

Lastly, for more gaming and Soccer news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own newsletter for more weekly info.