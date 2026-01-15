We've got the Miami vs. Indiana College Football Playoff National Championship Results according to College Football 26. The College Football playoffs enter the its final stage, and the last two teams will fight for it all in one last game. Miami has defeated Ohio State and Ole Miss en route to this final game in home territory. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have decimated both Alabama and Oregon as they enter the final round. However, only one team can win it all.

According to College Football 26, Indiana will defeat Miami 33-14 and win the College Football National Championship.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #10 MIA 7 0 0 7 14 #1 IND 3 21 3 6 33

The Hurricanes started the game off well. Carson Beck threw a touchdown pass, while the Miami defense limited the Hoosiers to just three points. But a disastrous second quarter caused everything to collapse for Miami.

First, Fernando Mendoza found Omar Cooper Jr. on a short TD pass to take the lead back. Less than four minutes later, Mendoza struck gold again when he found Charlie Becker for a 63 Yd score. And before the half ended, Hoosiers RB Roman Hemby scored on a 1 Yd run to make things 24-7.

Miami's defense improved in the second half, limiting the Hoosiers to just nine total points. However, Beck and the rest of the offense just couldn't hang on. They definitely had opportunities to score, but just couldn't get things done. Instead, they allowed Hoosiers to extend their lead before Mark Fletcher Jr. ended their score-streak.

Overall, a bad second quarter for Miami gave Indiana everything they needed to win this game. With a tough defense and NFL-caliber QB, the team did everything necessary to win this game. With the win, the Indiana Hoosiers win their first every National Championship title.

Fernando Mendoza ends his college career on a great note. He's likely going to be the first player (or at least, QB) drafted in the upcoming NFL draft, and deservedly so. And although Miami's season ends on a sour note, it's still impressive that the 10th seeded team pushed all the way to the end. Furthermore, they got to win the Fiesta Bowl and Cotton Bowl, so they at least won something.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

IND – Nico Radicic, 21 Yd FG, 8:22 (IND 3-0)

MIA – Ray Ray Joseph 15 Yd pass from Carson Beck (Bert Auburn kick), 2:10 (MIA 7-3)

Second Quarter:

IND – Omar Cooper Jr. 3 Yd pass from Fernando Mendoza (Nico Radicic kick), 11:18 (IND 10-7)

IND – Charlie Becker 63 Yd pass from Fernando Mendoza (Nico Radicic kick), 7:56 (IND 17-7)

IND – Roman Hemby, 1 Yd run (Nico Radicic kick), 3:54 (IND 24-7)

Third Quarter:

IND – Nico Radicic 50 Yd FG, 8:29 (IND 27-7)

Fourth Quarter:

IND – Nico Radicic 35 Yd FG, 9:46 (IND 30-7)

IND – Nico Radicic 28 Yd FG, 6:23 (IND 33-7)

MIA – Mark Fletcher Jr., 7 Yd run (Bert Auburn kick), 1:18 (IND 33-14)

Overall, that wraps up our Miami vs. Indiana Results according to College Football 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

