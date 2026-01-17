We've got the NFL Divisional Round Predictions According to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 3-3 in predicting the Wild Card games. Overall, the game is now 167-95 in predicting NFL games since Week 1 of the regular season. Can it improve those numbers in the Divisional Round? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Divisional Round Results According to Madden 26

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos – NFL Divisional Round Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #6 BUF 0 7 3 6 16 #1 DEN 3 9 3 3 18

The Broncos' offense was a bit sloppy coming off the bye, but K Will Lutz came in the clutch by converting six field goals. Buffalo took an early lead after James Cook III broke off for a big touchdown run. But a costly interception from Josh Allen allowed the Broncos to squeak in an extra FG before the half.

Both teams traded FGs in the third quarter, with Denver still leading by 5 points to enter the fourth. After Lutz converted another FG, they led 18-10 with 2:44 left in the game. Josh Allen managed to find Brandin Cooks on an 11 Yd touchdown pass. However, he threw an incomplete pass on the two-point conversion, effectively ending the game.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks – NFL Divisional Round Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL #6 SF 0 10 0 17 7 34 #1 SEA 3 7 14 3 13 40

Perhaps the most unrealistic simulation of the weekend, but also the most exciting. Defenses dominated in the first half, but offenses took over in the second. The Seahawks were the first to get things going as they scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter.

Down 24-10, the 49ers managed to tie the game before the clock expired. Brock Purdy scored two touchdowns in the final 11 minutes, while K Eddy Pineiro converted a 33 Yd FG to send the game to Overtime.

From there, the shootout continued. Sam Darnold and the Seahawks scored first with a TD pass to Robbie Ouzts. But the 49ers responded with a TD reception from Ricky Pearsall to tie it back up.

The Seahawks' offense continued on, though, and Cooper Kupp ended the game with a 42 Yd touchdown catch. With the win, the Seahawks advance to the NFC Championship game.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots – NFL Divisional Round Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #5 HOU 10 10 8 3 31 #2 NE 0 7 0 14 21

Houston's defense continues to dominate as the team moves forward to the next round.

Article Continues Below

The Texans scored another defensive touchdown this week en route to taking an early 20-0 lead. E.J. Speed picked off Drake Maye halfway through the first quarter and returned it for a 21 Yd score. But New Eengland managed to prevent shutout with a 1 Yd touchdown from Rhamondre Stevenson.

Although New England's defense put up a solid fight early on, they couldn't last. A touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Jaylin Noel made things 28-7. Drake Maye cut that deficit down with a touchdown pass to TreVeyon Henderson. But after Ka'imi Fairbairn nailed a 34 Yd FG with 6:40 to go, it was all but over. A late garbage time TD from Maye wasn't enough.

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears – NFL Divisional Round Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #5 LAR 14 6 0 10 30 #2 CHI 3 3 13 8 27

The Rams prevent the Bears from making another epic comeback in the playoffs.

L.A. started the game off well, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter. While they weren't as explosive in the second quarter, they managed to take a 20-6 lead at halftime.

But then Chicago slowly started to mount a comeback. It started with a TD reception from D.J. Moore, followed by two field goals. In 15 minutes, the Bears cut their 14 point deficit to just one. But there was still a quarter of game left.

Colby Parkinson extended the Rams' lead with a TD reception to make things 27-19. But just after that, D.J. Moore wowed virtual audiencess once again with a big 69 Yd TD reception. For the rest of the fourth quarter, nothing really happened. That is, until Harrison Mevis made the game-winning, 24 Yd FG to send the Rams to the next round.

Overall, that leaves playoff picture like this:

#5 LAR at #1 SEA

#5 HOU at #1 DEN

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Divisional Round Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.