Arc Raiders has become one of the most popular video games on the planet right now, as many have hopped on in search of goop in Topside. Several celebrities have started streaming their experience on the game, like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. It appears that Micah Parsons is trying to join the fun now. However, his take on the game has everyone roasting him.

The Green Bay Packers star hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and complained that he simply doesn't have enough time to grind the game. He then, probably jokingly, claimed that he was willing to pay $500 to someone to play 100 hours of the game on his account.

“Bro, I can't spend 100 hours on Arc Raiders to grind! I got $500 for someone to grind it for me.”

That specific comment brought mixed reactions. Some pointed out how little pay that would be, while others seemed more than willing to accept Micah Parsons' offer.

“$5/hour? Sick tweet about your online sweatshop, bro,” said one individual.

This person stated, “I gotchu man, hit the DMs.”

Parsons' next post on X is what brought plenty of negative attention toward him. The 26-year-old edge rusher complained that he didn't like that Arc Raiders didn't have a way to purchase in-game currency or perks. Video game enthusiasts blasted the five-time Pro Bowler, pointing out that he is upset about not being able to pay to win.

“So it’s not pay to win, and everyone is on an even playing field? What a shame,” said one user.

Another individual mocked, “‘The downside is I can't pay my way through the game' lmao.”

“Play the game, you bum. Ronnie 2k ain't here to make you a 99 overall for free,” said another person.

This user explained, “I love you, Micah, but this is what makes Arc fun and special. It won't be that fun if you don't go through the process of actually playing the game.”

“Not being pay-to-win isn't a downside, bro. IMO Every game doesn't have to be a sweaty grind. Play when you can and just enjoy it as you go,” advised one individual.

One fan pointed out, “Brother, all you got is time right now.”

Maybe with some time, Micah Parsons will come to enjoy playing Arc Raiders without the pay-to-win format. Perhaps he'll begin a stream of his own so fans can enjoy watching him play a video game instead of football during the offseason.