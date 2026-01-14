We've got the Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos Divisional Round Results according to Madden 26. The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend, with the top eight teams fighting for a ticket to the Super Bowl. Josh Allen and the Bills took down the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round. Meanwhile, the Broncos are coming off a bye after earning the #1 seed in the AFC. But only one team can advance to the Conference Championship Round.

Bills vs. Broncos Divisional Round Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, the Denver Broncos will defeat the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round 18-16.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #6 BUF 0 7 3 6 16 #1 DEN 3 9 3 3 18

Will Lutz emerges as the Broncos' savior this weekend as he nailed six field goals in the win. His biggest kick was a 57 yarder just before the third quarter expired to give Denver a 15-10 lead.

Defense dominated the entire game. The first touchdown didn't come until the second quarter, when James Cook III broke off for a 45 Yd touchdown run. But that ended up being the only touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. But Josh Allen and the offense failed to produce anything else while the Broncos scored two more field goals to take a 9-7 lead.

Wanting points before halftime, Josh Allen threw an interception to S P.J. Locke, who returned the pick to the 50 yard line. Will Lutz managed to pick up that 57 yard field goal shortly after to extend the lead to 12-7.

Buffalo's Matt Prater joined in on the FG fun with a 43 yarder in the third quarter. However, the Bills were still trailing and the clock was starting to tick. And that FG was essentially negated by another Lutz field goal at the end of the third quarter.

Lutz once again hit the ball past the uprights late in the fourth quarter. With an eight point lead and 2:44 remaining, Denver at least ensure the Bills wouldn't be getting the lead. But the Bills did tie the game when Brandin Cooks caught an 11 Yd touchdown pass from Allen. However, Allen threw an incomplete pass for the two-point conversion, leaving the score at 18-16.

Denver recovered the onside kick and Bo Nix kneeled to end the game. With the win, they now head to the Conference Championship game to play the Texans or Patriots.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

DEN – Will Lutz, 32 Yd FG, 1:45 (DEN 3-0)

Second Quarter:

BUF – James Cook III, 45 Yd run (Matt Prater kick), 14:53 (BUF 7-3)

DEN – Will Lutz, 49 Yd FG, 10:51 (BUF 7-6)

DEN – Will Lutz, 42 Yd FG, 0:32 (DEN 9-7)

DEN – Will Lutz, 41 Yd FG, 0:00 (DEN 12-7)

Third Quarter:

BUF – Matt Prater, 43 Yd FG, 8:53 (DEN 12-10)

DEN – Will Lutz, 57 Yd FG, 0:05 (DEN 15-10)

Fourth Quarter:

DEN – Will Lutz, 27 Yd FG, 2:44 (DEN 18-10)

BUF – Brandin Cooks 11 Yd ass from Josh Allen (2-point conversion failed), 0:21 (DEN 18-16)

Overall, that wraps up our Bills vs. Broncos Divisional Round Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Furthermore, Madden 26's Rosters are messed up, with multiple players in the wrong positions. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.