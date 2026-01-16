The EA Sports NHL 26 Team of the Year (TOTY) for both Men and Women's Teams have been revealed. For those new to NHL, TOTY is a yearly event in which the fans vote for their favorite players. The players who win join the TOTY roster, symbolizing their skill and popularity in the league. Therefore, we decided to list all NHL 26 Team of the Year (TOTY) winners for your convenience.

Your 2025 Team of the Year Defense and Goalies in #NHL26 ⬇️ — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) January 9, 2026

EA Sports NHL 26 Team of the Year (TOTY)

Defense & Goalies: Cale Makar – Colorado Avalanche Lane Hutson – Montreal Canadiens Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets Renata Fast – Toronto Sceptres Sophie Jacques – Vancouver Goldeneyes Ann-Renees Desbiens – Montreal Victoire

Forwards: Connor McDavid – Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl – Edmonton Oilers Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado Avalanche Marie-Philip Pouline – Montreal Victoire Hilary Knight – Seattle Torrent Sarah Fillier – New York Sirens



Of course, many names on this list are obvious additions. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, and many others belong on the list for their performances this year.

McDavid is the skating leader, but MacKinnon has more six goals than him on the season so far. Furthermore, MacKinnon is a positive contributor, with the best Plus/Minus in the league.

However, we do feel like a couple of names are missing from the list. The biggest one that comes to mind is Mackenzie Blackwood of the Colorado Avalanche. He leads the league with hiss 2.07 GAA, and currently boasts the best save percentage in the league. And if you think it's because he hasn't played enough (only 16 games played), then we also wonder why Scott Wedgewood (28 games) hasn't made the list.

Of course, it's also important to remember that is a fan vote, and not decided by the developers. Therefore, some players may be chosen depending on their popularity. Of course, everyone who was nominated has displayed a lot of skill in their career. So they're all deserving of being a part of the TOTY team.

Unlike EA Sports FC 26, there is no Men's & Women's teams. Instead, all players are just part of the TOTY program.

Overall, that includes the EA Sports NHL 26 Team of the Year (TOTY) winners. We hope you agree with this year's list. If not, there's always next year. As long as Ultimate Team exists, EA Sports will create new TOTY cards every year.

